Sunderland vs Southampton: Women's FA Cup Preview, Round 4, 2024

With a star-studded selection of FA Cup 4th round games this weekend, an exciting matchup between Championship sides Sunderland and Southampton awaits.

The Saints kept their FA Cup hopes alive following a triumphant 2-1 victory over local rivals, Portsmouth, whilst ‘the Lasses’ advanced after securing a 7-0 win against Durham Cestria Ladies.

Only one point separates the teams in the tightly contested Championship table, following twelve games of league action. Sunderland reigned victorious over the south coast club in their first encounter this campaign, back in September, courtesy of a Jenna Dear strike.

Team News

Sunderland:

Despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Birmingham City in their last game, the return of Amy Goddard provided an early Christmas present for the Black Cats, with the defender regaining her place in the starting lineup.

To bounce back in the new year, Sunderland will look to provide current top scorer, midfielder, and Welsh international, Mary McAteer, another opportunity to add to her goal tally.

Southampton:

Similarly, the Saints concluded 2023 in heartbreak as Durham netted a 96th-minute winner, with an injury to young defender Ella Morris, a further blow to Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side. However, following a period of rest, Southampton’s number two can likely be expected to start on Sunday.

Since falling to defeat at the hands of Women’s Super League giants, Arsenal, in the Continental Cup, Southampton keeper, Kayla Rendell, has been absent from the squad, which has allowed Beth Howard to secure a run of games.

Likely lineups

Sunderland:

Moan; Brown, Goddard, Westrup; Ede, Fenton, Rouse, Dear, Kitching; McAteer, Ejupi

Southampton:

Howard; Purfield, Peake, Parnell, Mott, Morris; Griffiths, Kendall, Pike; Dean, Wilkinson

Key Players

Claudia Moan:

Claudia Moan is having a super season so far for Sunderland, her fifth on Wearside, with goalkeeping successes vital to the Black Cats’ promotion challenge.

The 25-year-old holds the most clean sheets (5) and boasts an impressive 34 saves which has also earned her nominations in the Championship’s ‘Player of the Week’, proving testament to her top performances during the first half of the season.

Despite featuring over 80 times for Sunderland, Moan remains a standout player for the lasses, in a squad pushing for a spot in the WSL next season.

Katie Wilkinson:

Since arriving at the beginning of the 22/23 campaign, Katie Wilkinson has cemented herself as a star in the Saints squad and a consistent starter for Marieanne Spacey-Cale.

With four goals and three assists in the opening 12 games this season, Wilkinson’s prowess in front of goal sees her the club’s current joint top scorer alongside clinical midfielder, Molly Pike.

Southampton’s number nine has clocked up 796 minutes so far with appearances in all 12 games, proving her value to the squad with every fixture.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at Eppleton Colliery in Hetton Downs.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1pm.

How can I watch?

The game will be streamed live on Sunderland's YouTube channel (@SunderlandAFC) and highlights will be available on the FA Player.