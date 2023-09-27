Can The Villians be the 'Feel Good' Story again? Aston Villa 2023/2024 WSL Preview

Rachel Ann Daly of England and Aston Villa after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fresh off the back of a fifth place finish last season, pushing it with 'the big four', Aston Villa are searching to become the 'feel good' story of the Women's Super League for the second season in a row.

A thirty goal season for Daly, who then jetted off to be part of the Lionesses World Cup final run, Hannah Hampton's heroics in net and a brilliant final day win over Arsenal, last season had plenty of highs for Villa.

As with every side in the WSL, we've seen some big exits, Ruesha Littlejohn went off to join the London City Lionesses revolution and Hannah Hampton swapped Claret and Blue for just Blue, giving Emma Hayes her seemingly 400th first team goalkeeper at Chelsea.

The outgoings have been matched or bettered by the incoming players some would argue, which is why the Sky could be the limit again for Carla Ward's Villans.

HBOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Kirtsy Hanson of Aston Villa in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at Meadow Park on May 27, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Last Season's Successes:

Last season was a dream for anyone associated with Aston Villa, their highest ever Women's Super League finish, the League's top scorer, an FA Cup semi final sprinkled in there too, when Carla Ward said to me in a press conference before their final game of 22/23 versus Arsenal, that 'it's her best season ever', she wasn't joking.

People certainly had to sit up and take notice in game number one of the season, beating Gareth Taylor's Manchester City by the odd goal in seven, in a stunning 4-3 victory.

Under the stewardship of Ward, the highlight of their WSL run last season, was undoubtedly a seven match unbeaten run. Started by a 2-1 win over Tottenham on January 14th 2023, then being ended at the hands of eventual champions Chelsea in a 3-0 defeat on April 3rd 2023.

From the start of the aforementioned run until the end of the season, Villa only lost twice in the league in twelve matches, the defeat to Chelsea, and a gut wrenching, last gasp defeat to Man United thanks to an added time winner from Millie Turner.

The Villains comfortably finished in 5th place on 37 points, 10 behind Arsenal and Manchester City in 3rd and 4th respectiveley on 47 points and seven clear of sixth placed Everton.

Transfer business - Outgoings:

As eluded too in the introduction, there will be some very big holes to fill in the Villa squad this coming season.

Hannah Hampton, who joined Villa from cross city rivals Birmingham at the start of the 2021-2022 season, making 43 appearances between the sticks in all competitions for the Claret and Blue side of the Second City before leaving for West London. In her 15 matches last season, Hampton ranked as the fifth best goalkeeper in the WSL, with a save success percentage of 64%, keeping out 48 of the 75 shots against her in the season just gone.

Ruesha Littlejohn was another big character that departed Birmingham this summer, ending her two year association with the club, dropping down to the Championship after being part of the Republic of Ireland's historic and maiden voyage at a Women's World Cup.

Queensland , Australia - 31 July 2023; Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Also departing the Bescot Stadium this summer include Remi Allen, making the switch across the steel city to ply her trade with Birmingham, England Under 23 international, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah will rejoin forces with Littlejohn at London City, Emily Gielnik headed back to Australia to Melbourne Victory.

Wales legend Natasha Harding brought her career to a close this summer too after retiring at the end of her Aston Villa contract. Over 200 career appearances for Bristol Academy, Man City, Liverpool, Reading and Aston Villa, 100 caps for Wales, during which she was named her countries Player of the Year in 2016, she agreed to continue her career with Aston Villa in a coaching capacity.

Also leaving Villa this summer are Evie Rabjohn, Olivia Rabjohn, Sian Rogers, Elisha N'Dow, Meaghan Sargeant and Mary McAteer.

Transfer Business - Incomings:

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 26: Daphne van Domselaar of the Netherlands during the UEFA Women's Nations League match between of the Netherlands v England Women at the Stadium Galgenwaard on September 26, 2023 in Utrecht Netherlands (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Netherlands was the first port of call for incomings this summer and boy, have they got a gem to fill the Hannah Hampton shaped hole in their squad.

Three time Eredivise winner, Daphne van Domselaar joined Villa in June of this year, having just come off the back of a stunning season, for FC Twente.

In 35 games in 2022/2023 (including the Fifa Women's World Cup), Van Domselaar conceded just thirteen goals for club and country, playing 3150 minutes and keeping 22 clean sheets. Stats like this saw Aston Villa have to fend off competition from European powerhouses, Real Madrid and Paris Saint German to secure the Dutch stoppers' signature.

Kirsty Hanson, who enjoyed a brilliantly fruitful loan spell with the Villans last term, penned a two year permanent deal this summer, joining from Manchester United.

16 goals and assists (seven goals, nine assists) last term was a massive reason why Villa were pushing it with the. big four last term, with Carla Ward hoping she can continue her fine form into the new campaign.

Hertfordshire born Anna Patten also penned a permanent deal with The Villians.

The England U21 international has made 33 appearances across a short term loan spell in 2022 and a season long loan in 2022-2023, finally committing her permanent future to Carla Ward and Villa.

22 year old Ebony Salmon has reuinited with former Houston Dash teammate Rachel Daly, returning to Aston Villa having penned a three year deal from the NWSL side.

For such a young player, Salmon has had a stellar career already, over 130 career appearances, 4 caps for England, Salmon's career will surely go from strength to strength under Ward and her exciting play style.

There seemed to be q clear vision for the future in all of the incomings this summer, epitomised no less by the arrival of versatile defender, Lucy Parker, swapping East London's Claret and Blue in West Ham, to Claret and Blue of Aston Villa.

The Villans' new number 15 spent ten years in the Arsenal academy, before heading stateside in 2017, to ply her trade for LSU Tigers (Louisiana State University), before switching to UCLA Bruns (University of California Los Angeles untill 2021 when she returned to english shores to pen her first senior contract for West Ham.

Interenationally, Parker appeared three times at England U17 level and has been capped once for England U21's, whilst also being named in the September 2022 Lionesses squad for their friendlies with the United States of America and Czech Republic, but had to pull out due to injury. Parker was also included in the September 2023 UEFA Women's Nations League squad for games against Scotland and Netherlands, but failed to see any minutes.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Lucy Parker of England runs during a training session at Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground on September 23, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Finally in the realms of incomings, Canadian international Adriana Leon joined the club following a difficult spell at Manchester United, only amassing a handful of appearances. She was the only Canada player to score for them at the World Cup this summer, the winner in the 2-1 victory over Ireland, with the thirty year old looking to add bite, experience and mentorship to the Villa squad. Sophia Poor also joins the club from Leicester City.

The Castore kit issue:

You'd think that in 2023, sorting a kit manufacturer for a Premier League and Women's Super League football club, that has no issues should be easy, right? Well as Aston Villa have found out, it's not that easy at all.

Castore, the Manchester based sportswear company are the Villa kit makers this year, and have already come under heavy criticism from the men's team at the club, for holding onto too much sweat when being worn, making them look wet through.

Such news has caused the Villa Women's players dreading wearing the kit ahead of their season opener versus Manchester United on Sunday. However, late on Friday, it was revealed that they will be wearing the Castore kit in their season opener.

For obvious reasons, four live TV games at the start of the season for Villa, with the potential of wearing this 'wet look' it may take the shine off of the big occasions waiting for Villa in the early months of the campaign.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: New Aston Villa signing, Adriana Leon poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 08, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Prediction:

Following on from their impressive 5th place finish last term, Villa have clearly strengthened. Getting the new signings to gel, yes will be tough, but if Van Domselaar can continue the form that saw her thwart England on Tuesday (27th September) in the Nations League, Daly can get her scoring boots back on and the new players can gel, there's no reason why this term cannot be even better than the last for Ward's side.

We're predicting Villa for a fourth placed finish in the 23/24 WSL.