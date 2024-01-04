Colchester United appoint Danny Cowley

The U's currently sit in 22nd place and five points above the drop zone in Sky Bet League Two.

Matthew Etherington departed the JobServe Community Stadium on Monday, hours after their 1-0 defeat to Gillingham which extended their run to only one win in their last ten league outings.

Colchester United have acted swiftly to bring in former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley who will be joined by his brother, Nicky, as his assistant.

Cowley's last managerial role was with Portsmouth after leaving Fratton Park in January 2022.

This seems like a major coup for the U's with Cowley's experience and he is the first manager since John Ward, who was appointed 14 years ago, to have achieved a Football League promotion.

Roots laid in Essex non-league

Cowley's managerial rise from the ninth tier of English football to the Championship has been an eye-catching one.

As a player, the 45-year-old turned out for several Essex-based non-league outfits including Brentwood Town, Hornchurch and Romford.

He finished his career at Concord Rangers in 2007 and moved into an assistant manager role at the Aspect Arena. Cowley took the reigns at Concord a year later alongside joint-manager Danny Scopes and success soon followed.

They secured promotion out of the Essex Senior League before narrowly missing out on a second successive promotion the season after.

The Beach Boys sealed promotion to the Vanarama National League South ahead of the 2013/14 campaign and they had a successful first season as they finished in ninth place.

Cowley had another successful campaign in charge a year later, reaching the first round of the Emirates FA Cup and eventually falling to a 1-0 defeat to Mansfield Town of League Two.

His credentials started to be noticed and he made the move to fellow Essex outfit Braintree Town, then a National League side.

Cowley only spent one season with the Iron and nearly reached the Football League but lost 2-1 on aggregate to Grimsby Town in the play-off semi-final.

Success in the EFL

The Havering-born man was on the move again when Lincoln City came calling which is considered to be his most successful spell in management to date.

As they secured promotion to League Two, the Imps famously reached the fifth round of the FA Cup as they picked up many scalps on the way including wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley. Their run came to an end following a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal.

After a seventh-placed finish in their return to League Two, Cowley guided Lincoln to the League One title and their first time in the third tier since 1999.

In September of 2019, Cowley moved to Huddersfield Town and he enjoyed success in his opening months in charge. However, it didn't carry on in this vein as he was sacked in July after a disappointing run of results in the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic.

His next job came just under a year later with under-achieving Portsmouth in League One. Despite not being able to achieve promotion in his first season, Cowley was trusted to lead Pompey after signing a new long-term deal.

Portsmouth made an excellent start to the 22/23 campaign as they looked like early favourites for promotion to the Championship. They were unable to maintain this form and Cowley was dismissed in early January last year.

Danny's brother, Nicky, has been his assistant at all the clubs he has managed and has followed him to North Essex.

Cowley: 'It's a privilege to be here'

Cowley will be Colchester's third permanent manager of the season.

Born in Essex, he has expressed his pride in becoming the U's new boss after speaking to the club's YouTube channel.

"Firstly, it's a privilege to be here," Cowley proudly stated.

"We feel very fortunate, obviously Nicky and I are local boys and grew up in the area and know how much the club means to the local area."

Cowley admits the location of his next managerial role was key in his decision-making.

"We know Essex well, we have been fortunate enough to have had some success in Essex in the past," he said.

"Having spoken to Robbie (Cowling - chairman), it was really evident quite early on for his affinity with the club, his love for the club and how much the club means to him.

"For Nicky and I, we have been lucky enough to have been able to manage a number of clubs over the last 15 years and I think we were looking for that alignment to try and find the the right people.

"I look at the opportunity here and I look at a football club that has so much going for it, I see a club that has a brilliant infrastructure that has really good people.

"The challenge now for everybody is to now get the final bit and to get it right on the pitch."

His first game in charge of Colchester will be their trip to Swindon Town in League Two on Saturday.