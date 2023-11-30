Nottingham Forest star looking to play at 'the highest possible level'

Though Forest have experienced ample success with the men's team in recent years, the women's team seem to have trailed behind.

Until now, the feelings around the club seem more hopeful of success in the women's leagues.

The side sit 4th in the women's national league and over the summer were confirmed to have been fully integrated into the club and operating as under a professional hybrid model as part of plans to create a fully-professional women's team.

After joining the club in the summer, 22 year old midfielder Holly Manders has been speaking on both her aims for this season.

"For me personally, this season is about scoring as many goals and assists as possible.

"I just want to contribute to the team as much as possible and hopefully that will put us in a good place regarding the league.

"I'm really pleased so far with how I'm doing personally and I just hope I can keep it up for the remainder of the season."

Manders has previously represented Durham and Sunderland women in the Championship, having also played during England's UEFA Women's U19 Championship in 2019.

Following last seasons denial of promotion in the promotion play off final, Forest are all the more hungry to go one step further.

"The team doing well in the league is the most important thing.

"The long term goal of the team and myself is to be promoted into the Championship and playing at the highest possible level."

However, Forest face stiff competition to gain promotion this season with Newcastle, Burnley and Wolves all ahead of them.

Newcastle, who became the first side in the English women's third tier to turn professional, are looking for back to back promotions to replicate the success of the men's team.

Nottingham Forest are currently into the third round of the FA Cup and play Stoke City next in the league.