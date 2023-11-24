Jonas Eidevall advocates for 'WSL to be larger than 12 teams' after Southampton clash

Jonas Eidevall was pleased with his team's mentality following their stoppage-time comeback victory over Southampton Women.

The result has catapulted Arsenal above the Saints, placing them second in the Group D table, narrowly missing out on goal difference to Tottenham Hotspur.

Molly Pike opened the scoring early into the second half before Frida Maanum quickly equalised however, it was substitute Amanda Ilestedt who headed home in the 92nd minute for the Gunners, leaving no time for a reply from the hosts.

The reigning Continental Cup champions will be expected to qualify from the group stages, despite a tough visit to St.Mary's against the Saints who are high-flying in the Championship.

On the quality of their opposition

The Continental Cup provides a perfect opportunity for Championship clubs to test themselves against WSL sides, and that's exactly what Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side did this evening.

Arsenal manager, Eidevall, was also impressed with the hosts' performance and the evening's spectacle that saw a record-breaking attendance of 13,438.

"It's great to see how Southampton played, they're a really competitive side and it was a great event that they that they put on here today absolutely great for women's football.

I think I had a fairly good picture of Southampton, I think it's one of the better teams in the Championship. I think that there is not so much difference between the top of the championship and at the bottom of the WSL and we all know how competitive the bottom of the WSL is."

As a result, he expressed his interest in expanding the number of WSL teams, which would also allow Southampton to showcase their talented youth players who have recently earned international call-ups.

"I think there is a real big case for saying that from a quality perspective that the WSL can probably be larger than 12 teams.

With Southampton, they have four players with the U23s squad and could be the club with the most players in the U23s, that's great right?

So what if they were playing in the WSL? You would provide four of the English under-23 players. The opportunity to play WSL week in, and week out would be great, right? So it's like I was a big advocate for that in Sweden."

On the value of the Continental Cup

With a Champions League campaign alongside challenging in the WSL, the value of the Continental Cup may be questioned for some clubs.

However, for Arsenal, Eidevall believes that the competition is incredibly important for his players and the growth of women's football.

"It's so competitive and it's a great opportunity to see some players that haven't got those opportunities in the WSL and we need that and it's so much better than being on a training session.

And if it becomes like this where it's really good events as well and good for the fans, I think that's even better.

I mean, the atmosphere today and with the crowd, I think if you compared it to a lot of the games in the Champions League here I think from an attendance perspective, I think this game is probably making what? Top five top 3, if you compare it to the Champions League group stage I mean."

On the importance of Amanda Ilestedt and scoring from set pieces

The half-time substitution of Amanda Ilestedt proved pivotal for Arsenal's success, who scored the winner, a stoppage-time header from a corner.

Goals from set-pieces are something Arsenal have seemed to lack this season however Ilestedt's presence at the back-post is a reminder that the London side is capable of scoring in any fashion.

"I'm really pleased for her that she can contribute in that way as well. We know that that's a strength. It's a really good delivery on that set piece also.

And that's what I told the players after to say if you're going to win seven games in a row for it, you will need to find different ways to win the games and sometimes it's going to be tight in the end and you need to find a way to win there. And it's like that mentality to never give up, to always do your best."