Gareth Taylor has admitted that losing Jill Roord for the rest of the season is 'a blow' for Manchester City.

The Dutch midfielder suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury against Manchester United on Wednesday, ruling her out for the remainder of the season.

Man City still coped without her against Tottenham Hotspur, winning 2-0. An own goal from Amy Turner kickstarted proceedings in the ninth minute, whilst Bunny Shaw doubled their lead in the 52nd minute. It was a composed performance from Taylor's side, who are now just three points behind Chelsea at the top of the WSL.

When Man City opened the scoring, the team celebrated on the touchline together, holding up Roord's shirt to the fans. Taylor told the media post-match that he didn't know about the planned celebration beforehand.

“Yeah, really nice [touch]. I didn’t know anything about it. It says a lot about Jill that she travelled with us today. She wanted to come — and, also, the fact that we’ve seen such brilliant play from her this season is because of the players. You saw today when they came together. It was a really nice touch and really nice for Jill to experience that," he stated.

“It’s a blow [to lose her] - there’s no denying. She’s a top player and hard to replace. I don’t think you can replace Jill. We know that and sometimes these things can happen. We’ve shown different sides to us this season and the players step up. We spoke about this before the game regarding Jill. It’s a loss, but now this is when you see the best of us to step into the space. I thought the players did that really well today.

'We dominated the early parts of the game'

Man City came into the match at Brisbane Road full of confidence. They beat Liverpool 5-1 last weekend and then claimed the bragging rights against Man United in the Continental Cup.

The match against Spurs followed a similar flow to their 7-0 win against the Lilywhites, although - this time - they only scored twice. Taylor was impressed by his team's 'professional' performance.

He said: "Spurs are energetic and they have got good players in their team. They make substitutions that can hurt you with the likes of Jessica Naz. We had a gameplan that sometimes you prepare for a certain situation and that changes, but it was exactly the kind of game we thought it would be.

"That allowed us to implement what we’ve done all week. We’ve had a big week. We played Liverpool at home on Sunday, Manchester United on Wednesday and then came here away to Spurs. I thought we dominated the early parts of the game.

"The diamond of Kiara [Keating], Alex [Greenwood], Laia [Aleixandri] and Yui [Hasegawa] allowed us to build such a platform. Then it was about finding actions. We had a lot of opportunities that were right in the first half hour.

"We came away from the principles a little bit, but I'm super proud of the players for a really professional performance. A clean sheet away from home against Spurs and we move onto the next one."

Shaw continued her impressive record against Tottenham at Brisbane Road, doubling Man City's lead with a powerful finish past Barbora Votikova at the near post. Taylor was once again impressed by the Jamaican.

"Bunny [Shaw] is always going to get chances. This team is good at creating. She understands and realises that. The thing with Shaw is that she’ll always score goals. We can see that. The thing that impresses me the most is her energy and work-rate without the ball," he said.

"The way she holds the play up, allows us to progress up the pitch, and what she does in set-plays (for and against). She’s such a difficult player to play against. That was her 50th game and her 42nd goal, so phenomenal."