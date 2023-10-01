Four things we learnt from Chelsea 2-1 Spurs in the opening game of the WSL season

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: New Aston Villa signing, Adriana Leon poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 08, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

On the opening weekend of the 2023/2024 Women's Super League, goals from debutant Mia Fishel and Lauren James were enough for Chelsea to squeeze past Spurs 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Martha Thomas pulled one back for Spurs to set up a nervy final quarter of an hour, but Chelsea managed to collect the three points, despite a very encouraging performance from Robert Vilahamn's Spurs side.

Fishel's Dream Debut:

Imagine scoring a goal on your debut, for the club you've supported all your life, in their home ground, against their biggest rivals. Well, one of Chelsea's newest recruits, Mia Fishel, has just had that dream come true.

The childhood Blues supporter from San Diego, California nodded home Niamh Charles' cross mid-way through the first half to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge.

She joined the Blues this summer from Mexican side Tigres UNAL, where she appeared 64 times with a stunning record of 47 goals in that time too, which was clearly enough to allow Emma Hayes to lure her to West London.

Possessing a similar strike rate in her college days at UCLA Bruins, hitting 32 goals in 59 matches, the 'Big Fish' certainly showed some of her striking prowess in her first appearance in Chelsea colours, nipping in front of one of Spurs' newest recruits, Luana Bulher to put the hosts ahead.

Vilahamn's Clear Phillosphy:

I, along with probably many other Spurs fans and WSL neutrals were filled with a sense of intrigue, but also an air of uncertainty as to how the Swede, Robert Vilahamn, would set his Spurs side up, not just at Stamford Bridge, but across the season too.

Despite not coming out on the right side of the scoreline, the former BK Hacken coach can certainly be proud of his team, who were by no means swept aside by Chelsea, and arguably created the better chances within the first half.

Evelina Summanen, Drew Spence and Celin Bizet seemed the key players in the way Vilahamn wanted his side to progress the ball up the pitch, with Bizet being a clear outlet on the right-hand side, hugging the touchline and providing the width, which allowed her central counterpart Spence to drive Spurs forward through the heart of the midfield.

Spurs mustered up 15 shots, 11 of which were on target and tested Zecira Musovic and controlled parts of the game well. Yes, the second Chelsea goal will have angered Vilahamn, but he certainly had a lot to be proud of from his side's performance, surely winning a lot of plaudits on his Women's Super League Managerial bow.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Martha Thomas of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on October 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Charles and Reiten caused chaos:

It has to be said, Chelsea's left-hand side seemed to be the root cause of all Spurs' problems today, which owed so much to the tireless work of Niamh Charles and her link-up play with Guro Reiten.

Constantly giving Celin Bizet backtracking to do and facing up Spurs' right back Angharad James, the Chelsea duo were lively down the left with lightning speed, intricate passing and seemingly telepathic link-up. Both Chelsea goals came about down the left-hand side too, which will surely have given a potential blueprint to other teams looking to find a way through Vilahamn's Spurs side.

Charles particularly was a menace to Spurs today, her double-footed nature giving her a one-up on the Spurs full-back - but the Liverpool-born defender created both goals with two excellent crosses, showing her attacking prowess could be a vital source for Emma Hayes this season.

Winning half of her ground duels. an 83% pass success rate, 71 touches and zero committed fouls, it was an all-action, battling display from Chelsea's Number 21, who will rightly earn her flowers off the back of this performance.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Niamh Charles of Chelsea controls the ball whilst under pressure from Celin Bizet Ildhusoy of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on October 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Martha Thomas will be key for Spurs:

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Martha Thomas of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Angharad James after scoring the team's first goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on October 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Before we start bashing Martha Thomas for not being Bethany England, any striker trying to fill the void left by Spurs Women's new number nine after surgery, will certainly have had comparisons, doubt and everything in between.

Something that Martha Thomas showed today, under the watchful gaze of the Sky Sports cameras and some 14,000+ at The Bridge, is that she is going to be key to the way Spurs get results for the foresseable future.

Thomas mustered seven of Spurs' total shot amount, five on target, two off, with her goal showing her typically predatory instincts inside the six-yard box, mopping up a fumble from Zecira Musovic to get Spurs back into the game.

The Scot made sure Millie Bright and Jess Carter never had a moment's rest at the back, letting the two Lionesses know they were in for a tough 90 minutes.

Yes, there will be comparisons and 'what if's' to some of the chances Thomas missed, particularly at 2-0, when she was found in the second half in oceans of space by Jess Naz, but failed to properly set herself and blaze her effort over the bar, but one thing is for sure. If Thomas can get her shooting boots sorted out, she could have a very fruitful season for Tottenham.