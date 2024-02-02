Arsenal have announced the departure of defender, Jen Beattie who has transferred to Bay FC in the United States.

Beattie's Arsenal journey started in 2009, signing from Celtic Ladies. Making 43 appearances, the Scottish defender stayed at the club until 2013 until she departed for spells at Montpellier, Manchester City and Melbourne City.

Returning to the Gunners in 2019, Beattie has become a special part of the club, providing memorable moments on the field. Making 166 appearances in total, Beattie has been an incredible servant to the club.

A Champions League hero

While her minutes have been limited this season, Beattie played a pivotal role last season while injuries were rampant within the squad. Arsenal's success lead them to the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg where Beattie was awarded Player of the Match in the first game.

Scoring against Wolfsburg in the home leg, bodying Alexandra Popp as she celebrated, Beattie provided Arsenal with a last grasp at a Champions League final. Although the Gunners did not progress, Beattie, who hasn't been a regular starter previously, became one of Arsenal's most valuable players and the provider of one of the best moments of the season.

Winning four WSL titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups, Beattie has had highly decorated spells with the Gunners and has been instrumental at times in their success.

166 appearances and 33 goals later, Beattie had edged her name in Arsenal history.

An advocate and ambassador

Away from the pitch, Beattie has been a role model and a credit to her club, speaking openly about her breast cancer diagnosis in 2020. Continuing to play throughout her treatment, Beattie has raised awareness for the disease, receiving the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award in 2021 for her work.

Just days after her cancer diagnosis, Beattie scored against Brighton in a 5-0 WSL victory, providing one of the most emotive and powerful moments of the 2020/21 season.

Beattie was named in the 2023 New Years Honours list, receiving an MBE for her services to both football and charity - a testament of her remarkable work in exceptional circumstances.

In addition, Beattie has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion and has spoken about her experiences within football and growing up.

In the past few seasons, the 32-year-old has taken up roles off the pitch with Arsenal, working within the marketing department and mentoring Academy players. Retiring from International football after a 16-year career enabled Beattie to take on these extra responsibilities, helping to sell out the Emirates for the Champions League semi final as part of her work.

Words from the Arsenal family

Arsenal's Sporting Director, Edu Gaspar spoke on Beattie departure saying: “Jen has had a beautiful career with Arsenal and we want to say a big thank you for her many years with us"

"She has helped to bring titles to our club and as a person, she is a great example of strength. We wish her success and happiness in the USA and she is welcome here in her home at any time.”

Additionally, Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: “Jen leaves Arsenal with the respect and admiration of every one of us. She has been a wonderful player for us across two periods here and we’re excited to watch her in this new chapter"

"It’s a sad moment to say goodbye to such an important Arsenal figure, but Jen will always be part of this family and we look forward to seeing her soon.”

Captivating the fans

Jen Beattie has become a fan favourite since her return in 2019. From her thriving TikTok account, getting teammates to dance, sing, act and let their guards down, Beattie has brought fans closer to the Arsenal squad.

After such commitment to the club, Beattie's absence will be felt by both teammates and fans.