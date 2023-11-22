4 things we learnt from Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Paris FC

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates scoring their teams second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage match between Chelsea FC and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge on November 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Chelsea stunned Paris FC to a 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage. Sam Kerr's heroic hattrick and Chelsea's consistent intensity guided the Blues to an easy win after a stale first half.

Controversially drawing 2-2 with Real Madrid, Chelsea were searching for their first win of their UWCL group, coming up against Paris FC.

The opposition, Paris FC, who knocked out Arsenal and 2023 finalists, Wolfsburg, lost their opening fixture against Häcken last week and came looking for redemption at Stamford Bridge.

Paris FC are tactically assured

Paris FC, despite being the underdog, managed the game well, utilising any gaps in attack and turning over possession quickly.

Paris' equaliser came from a set piece, one of the French side's strengths. Théa Gréboval's header was well placed, deceiving Chelsea's Ann-Katrin Berger in goal.

In the first half, Paris seemed to dictate the midfield, Erin Cuthbert struggling against their organised formation, another example of their strong set up so far in this competition. Their high tactical awareness enabled them to frustrate a Chelsea side who usually find it easy to rush through defences.

Sam Kerr is well and truly back

After missing the majority of her home World Cup last summer due to a calf injury, Sam Kerr has been returning to fitness, waiting to find her iconic form again.

The Matildas skipper put on a show for Chelsea fans, scoring three goals, leading from the front. Disregarding her 'star' aura, Kerr capitalised off strong pieces of team play, reaping the rewards in the final third.

Tapping the Chelsea badge and sliding on her knees, Kerr secured the desired hattrick, lofting the ball from outside the box.

Proving lethal when one-on-one with the keeper, the Australian striker suggested that she was back to fitness, the football clearly indicating so.

Paris' Success on Pause

Beating Arsenal and last year's finalists, Wolfsburg, in the qualifying stage were immense achievements for Paris FC. Often overshadowed by the more well-known Paris Saint Germain, Paris FC have found fame in their qualifying ventures.

However, after losing their first two matches of their UWCL group, later stages of the competition seem unlikely. It was by no means a fluke that the Parisians defied some of the best clubs in the world but, their success looks to be on hold with goals being scarce.

Due to their well-organised but inflexible formation, their transitions going forward are incomparable to the likes of Chelsea. This has limited their progression in the Champions League in the group stage and makes them a far more predictable side.

Sophie Ingle's injury time goal was a clear indicator of Paris' fatigue. Chelsea's intensity until the very last minute gave no mercy to the disappointed opposition.

Chelsea is stacked with young talent

It is by no means news that Chelsea have depth and talent. However, players delivering in Champions League football is a prime litmus test of the maturity and readiness of their younger players.

Chelsea left-back, Niamh Charles, has been on the international radar for a number of years is an exciting part of the Blues' back line.

Displaying her diverse range on skills, including her long ball and ability to press in attack, Charles took ownership of her game and remained assured in her plans. Given that Paris FC set up centrally, Charles was utilised down the wing where she flourished.

Similarly, Chelsea's WSL hat-trick hero, Lauren James performed once again. Making an impressive run, James assisted the first goal, curling the ball to the back post for Sam Kerr to tap in.

James may have lost possession a number of times in the first half - an element of her game that needs to improve - but her high press and way of threading through the midfield and defence is commendable.