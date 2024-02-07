Robert Vilahamn has insisted Tottenham Hotspur need to be patient after they were knocked out of the Continental Cup by Manchester City.

A stunning first-half strike from Yui Hasegawa secured a 1-0 victory for the visitors. It was a match of few chances, with Tottenham having zero shots — and Vilahamn understands the need to be patient with the team.

“We want to win games with Tottenham. We need to be patient and see the process,” he stated post-match.

Vilahamn also provided reasoning for the half-time substitute which saw Shuang Wang replaced by Bethany England.

“Purely fitness. Wang has just been with us for a few weeks and, in the last ten minutes of the first half, she was getting tired already,” he told VAVEL.

“I know she can not play 90 minutes left but I think she’s been so good in the last week so I wanted to play her today — and Beth [England] coming on for 45 minutes, I think it was a good change for that. We have a good squad now and we need to use that.”

“That’s the next phase"

Tottenham limited Man City to very few chances within the box. Only a stunning strike from Hasegawa could separate the teams — and that only highlights the progress Spurs have made since the start of the season.

After previous 7-0 and 2-0 defeats to Man City, Spurs are steadily improving against Gareth Taylor’s side, yet they are still struggling to maintain a threat. Vilahamn told VAVEL they are improving, especially in the defensive third.

“1-0 is better than 2-0 and 7-0. If you look at the performance, I think we’re getting better at how we’re going to defend in our box. They didn’t have so many goalscoring chances. We get better in the build-up,” the Swede stated.

“I think we were brilliant in the build-up today. We played through the press basically every time. We didn’t create the goalscoring chances and we need to if we want to score goals. I think that’s because we work very hard in the defence now that we get tired. When we need to be fresh when we win the ball and fresh in the final third, we struggle a little bit.

“That’s the next phase — to be able to defend this way and still have the energy to play really good football in their half as well.

“Now we’re taking steps in the defence work so now we need to take the next steps, which will be even smarter when we regain the ball, how we can keep the ball and how we can be sharp with relations in their half. Yes, we’re taking steps. Yes, we’re getting closer. But we’re still not beating them and we want to so we need to develop.”

“We need to be patient”

Tottenham struggled last season, narrowly avoiding relegation thanks to a spectacular run of form from now-club captain England.

Vilahamn only arrived at the club last summer with low expectations around Hotspur Way. However, they have defied those expectations, even beating Arsenal 1-0 last December.

The Swedish manager has always told VAVEL about Spurs’ plans to be competing for the Champions League places, but it will take patience to get there.

“You realise if you want to compete against the top teams and you think you can just destroy them, you can’t do that. That was evident in the 7-0 and 4-0 against Manchester United. Of course, we need to defend better and, right now, we’re doing that well. We put a lot of effort into that, so when you do that, you get tired,” he said.

“We are on a journey and we’re taking steps every week. We’re learning that and now we need to make sure what we do when we win the ball when we’re tired, how we break them down and so on. For me, that’s going to take time.

“If you’re going to renew a team that was almost relegated and bring in new players, that’s going to take time. Every game is like a receipt. Now we are here. Next week we need to work on this. Next week we need to work on that.

“We’re still only losing against the top teams right now which is ok, and we’re still getting closer to the top teams which is ok. Once again, we’re not here to have a good loss. We want to win games with Tottenham. We need to be patient and see the process.”