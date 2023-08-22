Pride in Nadeshiko Restored - Women's World Cup Tournament Review: Japan

Japan players celebrate victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 5, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The tournament's golden boot winner was among the highlights for the Nadeshiko down under this summer, as Futoshi Ikeda's team stormed their way to the quarter-finals, before being undone by some Swedish brilliance.

A romping win over Spain, conceding only three goals and claiming plenty of new fans along the way, here's a detailed review of Japan's tournament in Australia & New Zealand.

Position: Defeated in the quarter-finals.

Results: Zambia 0-5 Japan (World Cup Group C), Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (World Cup Group C), Japan 4-0 Spain (World Cup Group C), Japan 3-1 Norway (World Cup Round of 16), Japan 1-2 Sweden (World Cup Quarter Final.

Goalscorers: Hinata Miyazawa (5), Mina Tanaka and Riko Ueki (2), Jun Endo, Risa Shimizu, Aoba Fujiuno, Hikaru Naomoto, Honoka Hayashi (1), Own Goal (1)

Despite winning the tournament in 2011 and then reaching the final four years later in 2015, a below-par showing at the 2019 tournament in France and a disappointing Olympic Games in 2021, there wasn't much hope for Futoshi Ikeda's side heading down under this year.

Placed in a group with Spain, who would go on to become eventual winners, newbies in Zambia and lowly Costa Rica, the emphasis was on Japan to qualify, but the surprise in which they did so was the main talking point.

With a very, very easy-on-the-eye away kit, an exciting brand of football and a fearless group of playing staff who always seemed to have smiles on their faces, it's easy to see why Nadeshico won so many new fans down under.

oAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Hinata Miyazawa of Japan looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Tournament story and build-up:

Nobody in their wildest dreams would've imagined Japan having the tournament they had. Breaking long-held records, heralding a Golden Boot winner and beating the eventual World Champions 4-0? It was a tournament to remember for the only ever Asian Champions of the prestigious trophy.

Their squad contained players plying their trade in five different leagues, England's Women's Super League, Japan's WE League, Damallsvenskan in Sweden, The National Women's Soccer League in the USA and Italy's Serie A, showcasing the bright talent across the globe at Ikeda's disposal.

The experience and youthfulness within the selection of players were clear to see, with squad veterans such as Saki Kumagi, who scored the winning penalty in the 2011 final, was still making squads twelve years after her crowning glory, showed her importance not just on, but off the pitch too.

Kumagi was the highest cap holder by some degree, with 140 when she was selected for the tournament. By contrast, Ikeda called up two 19-year-olds, Aoba Fujino and Maika Hamano who had a combined 21 caps between them. The former certainly made a name for herself down under and is one of many members of the squad that could leave their native Japan, for a new challenge in the next year or two.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Aoba Fujino of Japan looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Having taken the managerial post in 2021, this was Ikeda's first World Cup with the squad, a very spirited showing, and winning over new fans, unearthing new gems was all the order of the day for the Japanese boss, whose guidance allowed Hinata Miyazawa, Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka to flourish among others. Ikeda's stock will be high as he leads the team into the 2024 Olympic Games and beyond, in what will only be good news and a continuation of a good journey for Japan's Women's Football Squad.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Futoshi Ikeda, Head Coach of Japan, is seen during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

With a brilliant MS & AD Cup victory over Panama before the World Cup kicked off, the optimism was high. The tournament itself kicked off with a convincing 5-0 win over newbies, Zambia, with Hinata Miyazawa bagging a double, as well as one each for Jun Endo, Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka.

Matchday two rolled around and this time Costa Rica was put to the sword, with 19-year-old Aoba Fujino and Hikaru Naomoto scoring within two minutes of each other to secure qualification. All that was left, was a clash with Spain, to see who would secure the top spot, and this is when the Japanese announced themselves to the World Stage.

A historic 4-0 win over the eventual World Champions brought everyone's attention to the Nadeshiko, Miyazawa once again bagged a double, with Ueki and Tanaka getting their second goals of the tournament each too.

In this performance, Japan's counter-attacking prowess was brought to the fore, they registered 23% possession, which was the lowest recorded for a winning side since the 2011 World Cup. Five shots on target and four goals also heralded the belief that Futoshi Ikeda had made his side as clinical as the best teams in the world, with watchers now feeling they could really cause trouble.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 31: Japan players celebrate the team's 4-0 victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Japan and Spain at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

As a result of them finishing top in Group C, the Round of 16 Draw pitted them against Norway in Wellington. Japan took the lead thanks to an own goal from Ingrid Engen in the 15th minute but was pegged back five minutes later by the talismanic Guro Reiten. The goals stopped there until five minutes after half time, when Risa Shimizu popped up to give Japan the lead again, which was doubled eight minutes from time by Hinata Miyazawa, her fifth goal of the tournament sealing Japan's passage into the last eight.

Although this stage is where the tournament ended for Japan, they still gave it a right good go up until the end. Trailing 2-0 to eventual third-placed Sweden, Riko Ueki smashed a penalty against the crossbar to seemingly end all hopes of a comeback and despite Honoka Yayashi pulling one back, Sweden survived the late onslaught to advance through to the semi-finals and knock Ikeda's side out.

A tournament which yielded many memorable moments for Japanese football, with it being put back on the map, thanks to the Nadeshiko's performances.

Expectation:

Perhaps due to the below-par performances at the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games, expectations weren't so high for Nadeshiko heading down under this summer.

Their main aim was to return to former glory. A winner of the tournament in 2011 followed by being runners-up in the 2015 tournament seemed to paint a blueprint for Japanese football success. However, with the early elimination in France 2019 and failing to qualify for the Olympics three years earlier, you could've been forgiven for thinking that Japan's brief decline would turn into something more serious.

Having lost to Brazil and United States of America in the SheBelieves Cup in 2023, the optimism amongst the Japanese public wasn't very high, when they were drawn into a group with eventual World Champions, Spain. However, they certainly brushed off those doubters quickly.

With a young, vibrant squad with some elder, more experienced heads in there too, expectations were more than met by the Nadeshiko, down under this summer.

Japan line up (L-R) Ayaka Yamashita,Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Hana Takahashi, Jun Endo, Mina Tanaka, Risa Shimizu, Fuka Nagano, Aoba Fujino, Hinata Miyazawa, Yui Hasegawa during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 5, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Reflections:

One of the key reflections from this tournament, is that Japans style of football, reaped plaudits off the pitch as well as rewards on the pitch.

Their fifteen goal haul in five matches is their biggest ever at a World Cup, and in Hinata Miyazawa, they've had a golden boot winner in their ranks for the first time since 2011, when their record appearance holder and goalscorer, Homare Sawa took home the top scorer prize as Nadeshiko triumphed.

Miyazawa bagged herself five goals down under, two against Spain and Zambia respectively, before scoring the third in the 3-1 Round of 16 win over Norway.

The MyNavi Sendai midfielder, only scored her first goal for her country at the start of last year, highlighting even further, how impressive her goalscoring feat was, leaving her name etched in the history books, alongside some of the greatest goal-scorers on the world stage.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 05: Hinata Miyazawa of Japan poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tar, New Zealand. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Another key part of Futoshi Ikeda's side in this tournament was the different styles of football they could seamlessly adapt to without question.

As mentioned. the counter-attacking display against Spain broke all sorts of long-heralded Women's World Cup records and certainly put their names on the lips of all tournament watchers, they had a different style which equally alerted fans.

During their Round of 16 game against Norway, they were able to expend a more front-foot approach to proceedings, which saw them gain a comfortable victory against their Nordic opponents.

Despite being undone by Sweden in the quarter-finals, this was certainly a tournament to be proud of for Japan on multiple fronts.

Riko Ueki of Japan and NTV Tokyo Verdy Beleza celebrates victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 5, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What's Next?

After this performance on the World Stage, come October, Japan will be competing for a place at the 2024 Olympic Games in the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Manager, Futoshi Ikeda will all but certainly be leading the team into the 2024 Olympics having restored the pride in the Nadeshiko project.

Whilst he wants the young players he has at his disposal to grow, he will certainly use the blueprint from this World Cup to enhance their chances for further success and bring Japan closer to their glory days of 2011 and 2015. which under Ikeda, seems destined to return.