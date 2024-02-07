Manchester City advanced into the Continental Cup semi-finals after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Brisbane Road.

A stunning strike from Yui Hasegawa in the 34th minute secured victory for the visitors.

Hasegawa took advantage of Spurs' failure to close her down on the edge of the box from a corner, before leaving Barbora Votikova with no chance in between the sticks with a powerful strike. It was a sensational shot to mark her first goal of the season.

Man City have now beaten Tottenham three times this season with an aggregate score of 10-0.

Despite the defeat, Tottenham looked assured in possession and far more confident. They once again failed to score against Gareth Taylor's team, but Robert Vilahamn is continuing to implement his philosophy at Hotspur Way.

Highlighting their struggles in the final third, Tottenham did not have a shot in the whole of the match.

Story of the match

Tottenham made two changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Liverpool. Shuang Wang and Kit Graham replaced Bethany England and Olga Ahtinen.

Meanwhile, Man City named a strong lineup in an attempt to continue their possible but unlikely treble aspirations. They made just two changes as well, with Alanna Kennedy and Jess Park replacing Kerstin Casparij and Laura Coombs.

The two teams had already faced each other twice this season before tonight. Both matches ended with a comfortable Man City win — 7-0 in November and a 2-0 win a week and a half ago.

Determined to not replicate that again, Spurs started quickly. Martha Thomas failed to fire a shot towards goal after latching onto a through-ball, whilst Grace Clinton looked bright on the left flank early on.

Spurs confidentially played the ball around Man City in the first 25 minutes. Despite the possibility of being scared by previous results, they aimed to find space for Celin Bizet and Clinton, whilst Thomas acted as a focal point.

However, despite their composed spells in possession, Spurs failed to seriously threaten. Man City took advantage and gained the lead in the 34th minute. From a corner, Filippa Angeldahl, Hasegawa fired a powerful shot into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

The Japanese midfielder had not scored this season until her strike tonight, but she was full of confidence from 25 yards out. Spurs were punished for failing to close her down.

As the half-time whistle blew, Man City's controlled philosophy had gained a grip hold on the match. Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly found pockets of space when cutting in, which started to cause Spurs problems in the latter stages of the first half.

In the second half, substitute Bethany England - in place of Shuang Wang - provided Tottenham with an additional focal point up front. However, they still struggled to possess a threat in the final third. Vilahamn's philosophy was implemented successfully up until the final third before it came to a halt in front of Man City's stern defence.

Man City continued to threaten in the final third when they did have possession. In the 66th minute, Angeldahl fizzed a low cross into the box, but Hemp was unable to connect with it, despite her desperate slide across the area.

Mary Flower epitomised Man City's threat when she came on. Repeatedly finding space, but - on one occasion - firing her half-volley comfortably over the bar. The 20-year-old once again found space, this time in behind the defence, yet her powerful shot was tipped over the bar by Votikova.

Spurs failed to threaten Man City in the closing stages, seeing them knocked out of the Continental Cup in an underwhelming, yet expected, fashion.

Up next, Tottenham host Charlton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, whilst Man City travel to Arsenal in the same competition on Sunday.

Player of the match - Yui Hasegawa

In a match of very few chances - and a lack of quality in the final third - there was only one option for this - Yui Hasegawa.

The Japanese midfielder's stunning first-half strike secured victory for Man City. She took advantage of the space left open by Spurs, but she still had to fire her shot into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

The 27-year-old has started every WSL match for Man City this season, highlighting her importance to Taylor's team.