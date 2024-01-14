Tottenham 3-2 Sheffield United: Rosella Ayane scores 96th-minute winner to complete dramatic comeback

Bethany England of Tottenham Hotspur Women scores their 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the Women's FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Sheffield United Women at Brisbane Road. (Photo by Steve Bardens - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur completed a dramatic second-half comeback against Sheffield United to win 3-2 in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Rosella Ayane scored in the final minute to complete the comeback, with a cool finish over Fran Stenson's head.

The Women's Super League outfit were heavily expected to beat The Blades, with the club seeing the competition as an opportunity for silverware, and they eventually clicked into gear. Bethany England inspired the second-half comeback from the hosts with two goals.

England halved Spurs' deficit in the 68th minute with a delicate shot into the bottom, left corner, whilst the club captain brought Spurs back onto level terms with a penalty 11 minutes from full-time. Coupled with Ayane's impact, it was a dramatic second-half performance from Spurs.

Pre-match, the focus was on Sheffield United Manager Jonathan Morgan. He had not taken charge of a match since the 17th September due to the club's investigation into the death of Cusack.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing by the club and, in his first game back, he celebrated his side's opening goal jubilantly with his coaching staff before goalscorer Sophie Haywood went over to hug him. The 28-year-old guided a powerful volley from the middle of the box to lead to the celebrations.

His celebrations continued for Sheffield United's second goal in the 51st minute as Jess Sigsworth headed home the rebound from Ashley Hodson's stunning, curling effort from the edge of the box. However, both strikes proved to be in vain.

Story of the match

During his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Robert Vilahamn confirmed Spurs would take the FA Cup seriously. Unsurprisingly, he named a strong lineup, with Charlotte Grant making her debut in defence. Eveliina Summanen returned from injury but in an unconventional role at centre-back whilst Bethany England led the line again.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Utd made one change as Charley Docherty came in for Jodie Hutton who had a minor knock.

Brisbane Road rose to a poignant moment in the eighth minute, as fans in the stadium completed a minute's applause in memory of Maddy Cusack and her foundation.

Spurs were firm favourites to progress into the next round, yet they struggled to click early on. They were punished for their lacklustre start 13 minutes in, as Sophie Haywood opened the scoring for The Blades. Spurs cleared the initial corner, but Tara Bourne played the ball back into the box, allowing Haywood to guide a powerful corner past Barbora Votíková. It led to jubilant celebrations with the visitor's coaching staff.

As the match progressed, Spurs started to click. Jessica Naz missed a golden chance to equalise 27 minutes in, dragging her shot wide of the post when running in on goal. Zhang and Naz continued to offer a creative spark for Spurs with their quick feet and pace, but they lacked the final product.

It was a recurring story for the hosts in the first half, with The Blades frustrating with their aggressive pressing. England's effort high over the bar in first-half stoppage time epitomised Spurs' first 45 minutes.

The match went from bad to worse for Spurs just 51 minutes in, as Sigsworth doubled The Blades' lead. Hodson nutmegged her marker down the left flank and fired a stunning, curling shot off the inside of the post. However, Sigsworth was in the right place at the right time to head home the rebound.

Spurs had made all five of their substitutes by the 65th minute. Angharad James and Ellie Brazil came on earlier at half-time, whilst a terrible substitution of Rosella Ayane, Ahtinen and Matilda Vinberg acted as a last hope at 2-0 down.

Just three minutes after the triple substitution, Spurs halved the deficit. Captain England latched onto a precise through ball before delicately placing her shot past Fran Stenson into the bottom, left corner. It provided hope for Spurs - and Ayane provided a new focal point for the hosts in the final 20 minutes.

With 11 minutes remaining, Naz won Spurs a penalty with a clever run into the box. The winger struggled all afternoon, but she proved effective at the right time. Captain England coolly slotted her penalty into the bottom, right corner to level the match going into the closing stages.

Spurs dominated the match after equalising, continually placing Stenson under pressure. Eventually, their pressure paid off in the 96th minute. Substitute Ahtinen placed a lobbed through-ball in behind to Ayane, who perfectly controlled the ball and chipped Stenson. It completed a dramatic comeback for Spurs which looked highly unlikely when they were 2-0 down.

Up next, Tottenham travel away to West Ham on Sunday to restart their WSL campaign, whilst Sheffield Utd travel to Sunderland in the Women's Championship.

Player of the match - Bethany England

The club captain was making just her third appearance of the season after undergoing surgery during pre-season. However, she is now finding fitness and form.

Her first goal epitomised her talent in the final third, acting as calmness personified to slot her shot past Stenson. Meanwhile, she showed a cool head to level the score from the penalty spot.

A team needs a captain to take control in moments of crisis and - at 2-0 down - England did exactly that, helping Spurs eventually progress.