Jon Dahl Tomasson, the 47 year old ex footballer from Denmark, is set to leave Blackburn Rovers as Head Coach following meeting at Ewood Park.

The meeting held at Ewood Park, which had the CCTV leaked, had representatives from all over the club attend.

Players, representatives and fan forum groups were in attendance to discuss the current issues around the club.

The CCTV did not show that there was a representative from owners Venkys, Jon Dahl was also not in attendance.

Fans who weren't in attendance were questioning if the Queens Park Rangers game at Ewood Park was the last game that Tomasson was in charge.

Tomasson, who has been in charge for 20 months, is set to leave the role of Head Coach at the club following the winless games and disagreement with owners.

The current owners of Blackburn Rovers are Venkys London Ltd. The Indian based owners have reported millions of pounds worth of loses whilst owning Blackburn Rovers, taking on from club legend Jack Walker's family.

In the 20 months Tomasson has been in charge, Rovers have had relegation scares, transfers blunders and have lost key-players.

For two years running, Rovers have not correctly published transfer papers for hopeful players. Both Lewis O'Brien and Duncan McGuire very nearly signed for the club however when it came to the transfer papers they failed to become players.

Tomasson is reportedly to be leaving the club due to lack of communication from owners, no money to invest and also due to a disagreement.

The club has lost club captain Lewis Travis on loan for the remainder of the season to Ipswich Town and Adam Wharton on a permanent deal to Premiere League Crystal Palace.

In recent weeks Tomasson was banned from appearing in all local media press conferences.

Fans of the club knew that tension was building when Tomasson was finally interviewed from BBC Radio Sport Lancashire and answered "well first of all it's great to see you, I was not allowed to talk with the press yesterday."

Tension has also built at the club with the first team's league match's stats being D,L,D,L and the only match's they have won under Tomasson since the start of the new year was against League Two clubs Cambridge United and Wrexham AFC.

Chants was circulating Ewood off the fans demanding the owners 'sell up'

Blackburn have to yet issue a statement that Jon Dahl has left the club and who his replacement is.

It can be confirmed that Steve Waggott, who is the Chief Executive Of Blackburn Rovers, was in attendance at the meeting held at Ewood, alongside players.

