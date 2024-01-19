When they last met, Michael Skubala had been in charge of the Imps for just four weeks. At half-time it could have been either side’s game, as Lincoln City had equalised in stoppage time of the first half.

Kane Wilson celebrating making it 2-1 to Derby, 21st December 2023, (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite this, Derby County were able to make it seven games unbeaten in the league with goals from Kane Wilson and James Collins securing the win against Lincoln City.

Going into the reverse fixture this weekend, Paul Warne’s side have now won 10 league games out of their last 12, after a dramatic extra time winner from Conor Hourihane last time out against Burton Albion.

The Imps have not won since late November, but managed to rescue a point against Wycombe last Saturday as Ethan Erhahon equalised in the 90+8th minute.

Ethan Erhahon equalising for Lincoln against Wycombe, 13th January 2024, (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The Rams travel to the LNER Stadium with a sold out away end of nearly 2000 fans and Lincoln City have reported that so far over 9,200 tickets have been sold for the match, which is nearly a complete sell out.

Whilst Derby are clearly the in-form side, Michael Skubala will be hoping that the nearly sold out home end will get behind the Lincoln players and encourage a great result.

Team News:

Lincoln City

It has been a busy transfer window for Lincoln City so far with players joining the squad but also leaving the club.

In the first week of the January transfer window, Lincoln City announced the permanent signing of Jack Moylan from League of Ireland club, Shelbourne. He was the joint top goalscorer in the league after netting 15 goals, contributing to Shelbourne qualifying for European competition.

It is an exciting signing in the midfield, especially with the announcement of Joe Taylor coming into the side on loan from Luton Town. He scored 12 times for League Two side Colchester in the first half of the season.

Lincoln City have added more attacking options to their squad, in both the forward positions and in midfield, and will be hoping that they can link up across the field.

In the forward positions alongside Taylor, Freddie Draper comes back into the squad having been recalled from his loan spell at League Two side Walsall.

Freddie Draper vs Wycombe, 13th Jan 2024, (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Skubala mentioned in his pre-match press conference with Lincoln City that, “it’s a work in progress for them as individuals because it is a step up, it is a work in progress for them together as a pair… and it’s a work in progress for the rest of the unit, for the team to work with them.”

Taylor and Draper have shown positive signs in their first matches for the club, and will be hoping they can find their rhythm in playing as a pair.

Hayden Cann and Oisin Gallagher have joined League of Ireland side Drogheda United on loan till the end of the season, which is described by Skubala as a way to “progress their careers.”

Charley Kendall has made the permanent move to National League side Woking, after making just 3 appearances for the Imps.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild came on to play for the final 20 minutes against Wycombe, and is likely to play more minutes this weekend as he aims to get back to full fitness after injury.

There has been no new injuries within the squad. Ben House is unavailable for selection, but hopes to be back in training in the coming weeks. Tyler Walker is expected to be out of contention long term after undergoing surgery in early December.

Derby County

It has been a quiet January transfer window for the Rams so far, but Paul Warne speaking to Derby County says they, “need to reinforce the squad in January.”

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has recently signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2026. He is a player who has been vital to the success of this Derby team and this is an important contract renewal for the Rams as they continue their pursuit of the automatic playoff positions.

Tyreece John-Jules vs Lincoln City, Dember 21st 2023, (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

It was officially announced this morning that Arsenal loanee, Tyreece John-Jules has extended his contract until the end of the season. The 22 year old was out injured at the beginning of the 23/24 league campaign, but in his first game back scored with his first touch of the ball. The next game, he came off the bench to score again, which convinced Rams fans of his potential.

John-Jules adds an attacking option up front for Derby, which is crucial especially as Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn are currently out injured.

Paul Warne says there are no new injuries to the team. Craig Forsyth is unavailable for selection ahead of tomorrows game.

Ryan Nyambe is currently away on international duty with Namibia.

Likely lineups:

Lincoln City:

Jensen, Roughan, Jackson, Mitchell, Burroughs, Sorensen, Erhahon, Duffy, Hamilton, Draper, Taylor

Derby County:

Vickers, Wilson, Nelson, Cashin, Elder, Barkhuizen, Bird, Hourihane, Mendez-Laing, John-Jules, Collins

Key Players

Ethan Erhahon

Ethan Erhahon celebrates equaliser against Wycombe with teammates, 13th Jan 2024, (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Before their match last Saturday, Lincoln City had only gained 2 points since their last win in late November, a worrying statistic for Imps fans.

In the game against Wycombe on Saturday, it was the 22 year old from Scotland who stepped up and rescued a point for the home side.

Lincoln City had been applying the pressure on Wycombe and when Sorensen’s cross was deflected to Erhahon, his shot lifted past the defence and dipped into the far side of the goal.

Despite being a young player, he rose to the occasion and registered their first point since the 16th of December.

With the arrival of new, young players Erhahon is already working hard to prove why he should keep his place in the starting lineup.

Tom Barkhuizen

Tom Barkhuizen vs Cambridge United, 30th September 2023, (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At the beginning of the season, Tom Barkhuizen was struggling to get his name in the starting lineup with the likes of Martyn Waghorn starting in front of him.

However due to injuries within the squad, he has become a regular feature on the team sheet and has been very important to the Derby team, linking up with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and James Collins.

The 30 year old played a crucial role in Derby’s 3-2 win over Burton Albion on Monday, opening the scoring with a tap in from Mendez-Laing’s inch perfect cross.

Just after half time he assisted Collins for his 17th goal of the season, and Derby’s second of the game.

His recent performances can be seen as a statement of intent to Paul Warne that he should keep his spot in the starting 11.