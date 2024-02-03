Ipswich Town fell short in their trip up north after a disappointing 3-2 loss to Preston North End.

Deepdale welcomed the Tractor Boys this afternoon in what was anticipated for the travelling side to take the three points.

Preston took the early lead, scoring two in eight minutes and going into the dugout at half-time with a 3-0 lead.

Momentum switched in the second half with Kieffer Moore entering the field of play in his debut and scoring a brace.

The Lilywhites held their lead and were victorious, gaining an important three points in their Championship campaign.

Ipswich have their off days

Being promoted to the Championship in August last year, the visiting side today have had a brilliant season so far, currently sat in fourth place after game week 30.

Having a fantastic set of results in the league, winning in big games in their campaign against teams such as Sunderland, Southampton and Hull City, the Tractor Boys have looked a serious threat and a title contender all season.

However, after a poor run of games, only getting six points from the last five games, Ipswich have looked off their game in recent weeks.

Kieran McKenna's men played poorly in the first half which was punished by the Lilywhites in the first half due to a lack of structure and silly mistakes from their back line.

Will Keane is a born goalscorer

The Irishman has started many games for Preston this season, scoring 11 goals so far in the Championship.

Will Keane signed for the club last summer from Wigan Athletic and has become a top striker.

Working as both a lone striker and alongside other forwards, Keane has proved his worth up top and displayed he has an eye for goal in multiple games this season.

Scoring a brace in this afternoon's showdown between Preston and Ipswich, the number seven struck early in the fifth minute taking the lead at home and made it two in the 39th minute.

Preston know how to get the fans' heart racing

The fans of the home side saw a perfect start to the game in today's fixture, watching their team go into half-time with a three goal lead.

Preston took advantage of the poor Ipswich defensive work in the first half finding gaps in the back line and applying pressure on the defence leading to major mistakes.

However, the momentum flipped in the second half, Preston failing to get another but the hard work of Kieffer Moore saw him get his own brace by the 87th minute.

With five minutes added on, this meant there was around seven minutes of the game left which got all the hearts racing around Deepdale.

It was clear to see the adrenaline pumping through both sides, the Lilywhites sat very deeply in this time whilst Ipswich played the ball around in the final third but the home side prevailed by holding onto their lead.

Ipswich have done a great job in getting Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore signed for the Tractor Boys on a loan deal two days ago from AFC Bournemouth.

Playing for the club until the end of the season, in his time on the pitch today the Welshman proved he will be one to watch.

Moore showed his presence in the box 74 minutes in with a comfortable header using his height and power to rise above the rest and score on his debut.

The loanee scored his second in the 87th minute of the game with a cool finish from a sloppy knockabout in the box, once again showing his presence in the 18-yard box.

Striking for many Championship clubs across the years, Moore has scored 49 goals and got 14 assists at the second level of English football, and he will be eager to further this tally this season at Ipswich.