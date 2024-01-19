There is a crucial game at Ewood Park for Rovers as they try and stay above the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers are back on home soil as they take on Huddersfield Town in another Lancashire v Yorkshire battle.

The last time the two teams met was Boxing Day 2023,when Huddersfield took all three points from the game.

Both teams are hoping to climb the table in a bid to stay in the EFL Championship.

Team news

Blackburn

Whilst not much team news has been confirmed in the run up to the clash, Rovers have confirmed that goalkeeper Aynsley Pears will start.

In a statement issued by Rovers, it said: "Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Aynsley Pears will start in goal when Rovers welcome Huddersfield Town to Ewood Park on Saturday."

Pears has not featured in the starting 11 since breaking two metatarsals in the home defeat against Leicester City last year.

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers have also not issued any updates of the team in the run up to the game, including no medical updates on players, however have confirmed that midfielder Josh Austerfield has joined Sky Bet League Two side Crewe Alexandra on loan.

They have also signed Dutch central defender Radinio Balker from FC Gronnigen on a permanent deal, contracted until the summer of 2027.

In a statement issued by the club, Manager Darren Moore has said:

"I'm really excited to work with Radinio. He's got some fantastic attributes for a modern-day defender.

He's very quick and athletic, he can carry and progress the ball up and down the pitch and, importantly, he seems to love the defensive side of the game too."

Alongside this, they have completed the signing of striker Rhys Healey from Watford FC.

For an un-disclosed fee he has a contract until the summer of 2026.

He has scored a goal in every two league games over his last five years of playing across The Championship, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Sky Bet League 1 and Sky Bet League 2.

Key Players

Blackburn Rovers

A proven key player for Saturday's home side this season has been midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

The Republic of Ireland National has scored 19 goals in 27 appearances for the club this season. 16 of the goals have been scored inside the box.

He has 709 successful short passes and 45 successful long passes.

Another key player for Rovers this season has been their Icelandic forward Anor Sigurdsson.

The right-footed forward has scored seven goals for the club this season. All seven have been inside the box.

In 22 appearances he has played 1,273 minutes and has assisted twice.

He has an 85% pass completion and has only had one yellow card this season since being introduced into the squad.

Scottish defender Dom Hyam is also a fan favourite player down at Ewood Park.

Since signing for the club in August 2022 from Coventry, he has made 20 appearances for Rovers this season.

In those 20 appearances for Rovers, he has won 93 duels, has had 64 clearances and has played 1,563 minutes in 20 appearances. He has had 1,068 successful short passes and 132 successful long passes.

67/110 headers have been won and he has also had 17 blocks during his second season for Rovers.

This season he has had two yellow cards and one red card.

Huddersfield Town

One to have been featured in the past few games for The Terriers is Tom Lees.

The English defender, who joined as a free agent in the 2021/22 season, has featured in the past two games for Huddersfield in their 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle and their FA Cup game away to Manchester City in a 5-0 loss.

Since joining in 2022, he has made an appearance in the first team 72 times. He has scored seven goals.

Sorba Thomas has also made a back to back appearance in their starting 11.

Thomas has been a loanee to Rovers in the past. He made 17 appearances however did not manage to score any goals in them appearances.

In his time at The Kirklees Stadium, previously known as The John Smiths Stadium, he has appeared 83 times and has managed three goals out of them appearances.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF.

When is kick-off?

Kick off will be at 15:00 GMT

How can I watch the game?

Blackburn fans can buy tickets from both online at rovers.co.uk and also at The Roverstore before the match kicks off, alternatively there is a ticket selling block on The Blackburn End of the stadium.

It has not been stated if travelling fans can purchase tickets on the day.