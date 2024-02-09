Spurs at long last have every player with a reasonable claim to being 'first choice' available, the strongest group since hosting Chelsea last Autumn. It's intriguing to see what combinations Ange Postecoglou goes with both in midfield and up front, with the bench certain to contain several players who can justifiably feel they should be starting.

With Son and Bissouma welcomed back into the fold, and Lo Celso the latest player to have fully convalesced, the Spurs manager will need to decide who to upset; a problem he'd far prefer to have. What will please the Australian will be the availability of strong options to introduce to the match for a range of circumstances given the recent trend to lose control in the latter stages.

Postecoglou will not be enjoying current spotlight on his sides' record of most goals conceded after 90 minutes. However, with the talent available from the sidelines, Postecoglou has a great chance to answer that criticism.

Brighton have swapped places with Spurs when it comes to a thinning squad, with De Zerbi's team now also without Joao Pedro following confirmation of a hamstring strain.

The young Brighton manager will be happy, however, that Mitoma is again an option after Japan's surprise elimination from the Asia cup, and the exciting forward will no doubt want to make right his wrongly disallowed goal at this stadium last season.

Game Plans

Spurs Game Plan

Postecoglou has made it impossible to seem at all insightful when predicting his game plan. Everyone knows that the Spurs manager will be indefatigably loyal to a high defensive line, inverted full backs, playing out from the back and doubling up on the flanks. He all bus said in his pre-match press conference that goals late on, conceded and scored, are just something people have to get used to and the only judgement of it he values is where the team finish the season.

More of a question is around personnel, with Son returning to find his seat having been kept very warm by Werner, Bissouma and Sarr encountering a Bentancur who could occupy either of their positions, and neither Kulusevski or Johnson overly impressing recently from the regular right wing options. Ball retention and quick passing through the lines is going to be the demand put on whoever starts.

It would be a brave man to predict that Spurs' returning captain won't reclaim his spot, but the way Spurs build attacks will change depending on the other choices. There aren't many stylistic similarities between any of Bissouma, Bentancur and Sarr, nor between Kulusevski and Johnson, and with none being able to point to great form recently, this week's training sessions will guide Postecoglou's decisions.

Brighton Game Plan

Brighton, like the North Londoners, will be aggressive both on and off the ball. Defenders will hold the ball and invite the press and as soon as there is space to get the ball into dangerous areas, Brighton will take it. Whoever starts in the full back positions will look to support the attack throughout, and in Pascal Groß Brighton has a player always able to break from midfield and add to the attack.

In attack, Mitoma (if starting) will run at the Spurs backline whenever he has the opportunity, and Spurs defenders will need to keep focus against a front three who will interchange and look to pull them out of position with quick interplay with a view to creating high percentage chances.

Key Battles

James Maddison v Billy Gimour

James Maddison's return to the Spurs side has added penetration and imagination to an attack that hadn't asserted itself across winter quite as we'd seen early season. He's not been at his effervescent best, but his quick decisions and ability to play the right pass has already had an impact.

Young Scotland international Gilmour will have the task of stopping Maddison before he gets started, and with concentration that belies his youth and composure when pressured, De Zerbi will have faith in the Chelsea youth product. However, this will be a two way duel as Gilmour will often receive the ball first from the Brighton centre backs and will need to escape Maddison's press if he's to progress Brighton's play.

Lewis Dunk v Richarlison

Spurs fans will likely give Dunk rough treatment from the stands with his unpunished horror tackle in the December encounter fresh in the memory, but the experienced stopper will likely be unaffected. More of a test for him will be Richarlison, who has enjoyed his best spell not just in a Spurs shirt but in his entire Premier League career. Brazil's first choice striker is on course for his most productive season with ten goals so far (nine in the last eight matches). If Dunk is to stop Spurs' number nine adding to that total, he'll need to stay tight to a forward who has been at his best when he can shoot with his first touch.

Head to Head Record

It has been close in the last ten Premier League fixtures between these sides, with Spurs winning six matches and Brighton winning four. With no draws to speak of and two sides who love to attack, it should be a great contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Recent Form

Nothing to split the Lilywhites and the Seagulls, with both picking up two wins, two draws and a defeat in the past five matches.

Writer's Prediction

With Brighton's lengthy list of unavailable players and Spurs enjoying as full a squad as at any point this season, I'd expect a home win in this match. Brighton will be dangerous opposition though, with the players to expose Spurs' often unprotected defence, but with Son returning and Richarlison's excellent recent form I'd expect Postecoglou's team to take it's chances and send the visitors home empty handed.