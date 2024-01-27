Ange Postecoglou admitted Spurs' performance "was not enough" to get past Manchester City in Friday evening’s FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

Since its opening in 2019, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been the site of deep frustration for Pep Guardiola and his accomplished City side, losing all five of their previous visits and failing to score on each occasion.

They appeared once more to fall foul of the curse; Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku were all presented with chances to break the deadlock. And watching Kevin de Bruyne fail to hit the target from 15 yards out - with just eight minutes remaining - had most Citizens resigned to a replay.

Yet they finally broke their duck, in the 88th minute of this game no less. Nathan Ake bundled home a scrappy corner, with Guglielmo Vicario seemingly hampered from clearing the ball by Ruben Dias. Neither referee Paul Tierney nor his VAR were minded to intervene.

It would be hard to make a case against City deserving their spot in the Fifth Round, with Spurs only able to fashion one shot to their opponents’ 18.

Spurs will, however, be buoyed by the return of James Maddison, who managed 20 minutes off the bench. The England international had not featured for the Lilywhites since sustaining an ankle injury in last November’s defeat to Chelsea.

On the performance:

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Postecoglou rued conceding with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

He said: “It happened so late. It doesn’t give you the chance to recover from it but we fought hard to stay in the game. To be honest that’s all we did, we just stayed in the game and it wasn’t enough tonight to get us over the line.

“I thought the second half was OK, first half I just felt we were a little bit too passive in a lot of our play and allowed them to get a little bit of a rhythm in the game and it’s not what you want against them. It’s very hard to arrest that mid-game."

Spurs’ best period came after the interval, when Timo Werner’s defence-splitting through ball found Brennan Johnson, but City's designated cup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega did well to smother his effort. That was as good as it got for Postecoglou’s men in the way of openings.

“It was about having a bit more belief and conviction in ourselves in that first 45 minutes because once they get into a bit of a rhythm it gets very hard to wrestle that back off them,” Postecoglou explained.

“But second half, first 15-20 minutes we created a couple of good moments for ourselves. I thought we defended well, it’s not like Vic [Vicario] had a million saves to make or they created a lot against us so it’s disappointing to concede so late.

“But having said that, it’s not what we’re about. We worked hard enough but it seemed [like] we were just working at our maximum to stay in the game rather than get over the top of them.”

Asked if he had any qualms about a potential foul in the lead-up to the goal, the Australian said: “Look, [the] referee’s had a good look at it. VAR, I assume, have had a good look at it and they decided otherwise so we just have to accept that.”

On Manchester City

Match-ups against City allow teams to campare where they stand in comparison to the country’s finest. Postecoglou made no bones about Spurs’ relative progress, referring to Guardiola’s side as the “benchmark”.

“We’re not there yet. We’re under no illusions about that,” he said.

“It’s fair to say they’ve got eight-nine years on us. I kind of hope people have a little bit of perspective about the team we’re trying to be. That doesn’t happen in six months. I don’t think even City did it in six months.

“That doesn’t mean you shy away from the challenge of it or you don’t get disappointed by it or don’t feel like you could have tackled it in a different way.

“It’s not an excuse, but the reality of it is that they’re well down the line of being the team that they are and we’re still very much in the early stages. You need to use that as your benchmark moving forward.”

On James Maddison’s return

With captain Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr away on international duty, Maddison’s return comes at a good time for Spurs, who will be keen to get him up to speed as soon as possible.

Re-establishing the early-season form which saw him accrue nine goal involvements in 11 league games will be pivotal to Spurs’ push for a top four finish.

When asked if he had considered starting Maddison against City, Postecoglou explained: “Knowing the nature of the game, what it was going to be like today, look, he’s trained well the last week and a half, but he’s missed a lot of football.

“We were hoping to get him some minutes tonight, which he did, and he should be alright to go from now on.

“We’ve got another two games next week so we’re going to need him and others to pitch in. So it wasn’t really much of a dilemma whether to start him or not. I felt coming off the bench today was going to be better for us as a team more than anything else.”