Arsenal have beaten Liverpool 3-1 in a crucial game in the title race. The win leaves the Gunners just two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s team, ahead of the final 15 games of the Premier League season.

Arsenal started brightly and took the lead after 14 minutes, with Bukayo Saka on hand to finish after Kai Havertz’s effort was saved. It was a dominant first half from Mikel Arteta’s side but a mix-up at the back between William Saliba and goalkeeper David Raya saw Liverpool level the scores just before half-time.

In the second half, Liverpool delivered a defensive error of their own, when Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson failed to deal with a long ball and left Gabriel Martinelli to roll into an empty net. Ibrahima Konate was sent off late on and substitute Leandro Trossard ended proceedings, firing a shot through Alisson’s legs to ensure Arsenal won the three points.

"A role model."

Declan Rice, Havertz and Gabriel were among the standouts on the night but it was Italian midfielder Jorginho who was lauded by the Arsenal manager in his post-match press conference.

“Unbelievable.” Said Arteta when talking about his player. “I’ve always said that he’s an example, a role model. He’s been in a lot of pain as well, because he has an issue that he’s been carrying for months. “

“He didn’t want to stop, he’s been playing with that, he’s been training as the first one in and the last one out, and for all the kids, for everybody at the club, you want to look in the mirror at somebody, just look at him and how he behaves. “

“He’s won everything, and if you ask him not to play, or to play one minute like last week, he’s happy to go there. You ask him to play 98 minutes at the rhythm and he’s able to do that, so I’m really lucky to have players like this. “

Jorginho’s performance was well worth his manager’s praise. Alongside Rice, he worked tirelessly to cut out Liverpool attacks and on the ball, he constantly found passes in between the lines.

The Italian was signed in January and was a signing faced by heavy criticism among the Arsenal fanbase. However, the 32-year-old has looked a bargain at just £12m, adding much-needed experience to the Arsenal squad and turning in massive performances in key games. This season, he has stood out in big games against Manchester City and now Liverpool, leading to Arsenal wins in both games.

"A really intelligent player."

Arteta continued in his praise of Jorginho, speaking on the decision to play the Italian.

“It’s a game that I had in my mind and imagining [for him to play], and how much, in my opinion, we were going to need him. ”

“It’s a team that doesn’t really allow you to put the fifth player in that front line the way they play. Jorgi’s a really intelligent player, his biggest quality is that he makes the people around him better, he connects everybody, and he was unbelievable. I think he was man of the match.”

Jorginho was awarded the official player of the match award by the Premier League and has received well-deserved appreciation for his performance.

With Arsenal’s next game coming against West Ham, it remains to be seen whether Arteta will decide to stick with the pivot of Jorginho and Rice. The pair have been deployed largely in bigger games for the Gunners this season, with Arteta electing to play a more attacking player ahead of Rice in the, on paper, less challenging games. However, given Arsenal’s chance creation against Liverpool, the Spaniard has a decision to make.

According to stats given by @xGPhilosophy on X, Arsenal created 3.76 expected goals. The most Liverpool have ever given up in a Premier League game since the stat was collected. Jorginho’s accurate passing from deep was a certain contributor.

Another key decision relating to the Italian will have to be taken in the summer also, with Jorginho’s contract due to expire. It is well reported that Arsenal will pursue a new midfielder in the transfer window, with Real Sociedad’s all-action midfielder Martin Zubimendi one name mentioned. However, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny’s contract situations also due for inspection, keeping Jorginho at the club may be the most intelligent move.