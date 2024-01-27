A London derby awaits on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side host a rejuvenated Brentford.

The Lilywhites will be looking to put Emirates FA Cup disappointment behind them, whilst Brentford - who beat Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League outing - will be looking to pick up yet another victory as they aim to steer away from the drop zone.

Lat time out in N17, Brentford picked a shock victory in the penultimate game of the 22/23 season. The hosts took an early lead via a rocket by Harry Kane, before a second half resurgence from Thomas Frank's men, thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo (2) and Yoane Wissa, meant that it all-but-confirmed that Spurs would not play in a European competition for the first time since 2009.

A victory for the hosts would see them leapfrog Aston Villa and move into the top four, whilst a win for Brentford would move them into thirteenth, above fellow Londoners Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Ange Postecoglou to worry about, and he will again be able to call upon James Maddison and Ben Davies, who were both welcomed back to the squad during Friday's loss.

Yves Bissouma (AFCON) and Heung-Min Son (Asian Cup) are still away on international duty - Pape Matar Sarr is on his way back after elimination with Senegal last night and will miss this clash.

Manor Solomon has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury, whilst Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Alejo Veliz are all still sidelined.

Thomas Frank started his pre-match press conference with some good news on Christian Norgaard for Brentford fans.

“Christian Nørgaard is involved in the squad tomorrow and that’s very positive,” he stated.

He has missed the last two matches after picking up a foot injury during the FA Cup Third Round draw at home to Brentford at the beginning of the month.

Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade are the Bees’ long-term absentees.

In terms of those who went away on inerntatiold duty, none of them have returned yet. Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa, who are away with Iran, Nigeria and DR Congo respectively, are all unavailable.

Sergio Reguilon, who is on loan from Tottenham, is ineligible.

Likely lineups

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Maddison (C); Kulusevski, Richarlison, Werner.

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken (GK); Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Maupay, Toney (C).

Key players

Tottenham - James Maddison

Tottenham fans have been waiting for this moment since his injury was confirmed by Ange Postecoglou at the beginning of November - James Maddison is back and could find himself in the starting lineup when the team sheet is handed in on Wednesday evening!

The Englishman has been sorely missed during his absence, with Spurs seriously struggling at times to find that final pass in attacking areas. Dejan Kulusevski and Giovani Lo Celso have both filled that role, but Madders brings something different to Spurs and they'll be thrilled to be able to call upon the vice-captain once again.

So far, in just eleven Premier League appearances, he has registered three goals and six assists, and has proved exactly why he was worth the £40m that was spent to bring him to North London in the summer window.

The cheer when he came on as a substitute in the loss on Friday was deafening, and it's safe to say the roar will be even louder if his name is read out in the lineup before kick off.

Brentford - Ivan Toney

After returning from an eight-mon ban, for breaching Football Association betting regulations, in the Bees' last outing against Nottingham Forest, Ivan Toney will be raring to go again as he looks to make it two goals in as many games.

It only took the Brentford skipper nineteen minutes to mark his return to competitive action with a goal, as he curled around the wall and into the back of the net, to equalise at the Gtech Community Stadium, around ten days ago.

Toney scored against Tottenham on Boxing Day in 2022, and will be hoping that he can steer Brentford further away from the drop zone and possibly into thirteenth place, if other results go there way.

In an interview just days before his return, the striker admitted that he wants to move onto bigger and better things, so what better place to show what he its worth, than the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Daniel Levy has been known to have a long-standing interest in Toney, and if it's not Spurs who he is impressing, then a goal and a good performance against a 'big six' side could certainly raise some eyebrows.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time is kick off?

Kick off for this clash has been set for 19:30 GMT.

How can I watch the game?

This game has been selected for live television coverage and will therefore be live on TNT Sports and discovery+.