Tuesday night's resounding 4-0 scoreline at Kenilworth Road saw what many have perceived to be one of the greatest Luton Town performances of modern times.

Elijah Adebayo nodded this special match into life just 18 seconds in, before Chiedozie Ogbene doubled Hatters' delight less than two minutes later.

Adebayo truly put Brighton to the sword, grabbing his second and third goals in the second half. The forward's statement performance almost epitomised his club's rise to the Premier League with his landmark hattrick being the first at Kenilworth Road since Mark Stein's against Oxford in February 1988, and the first for the club in the top flight since Lars Elstrup against Norwich in September 1990.

Luton also defied previous trends, setting a breathtaking pace rather than leaving it to the trademark final 15 minutes to get their goals. With the quick one-two, this was the first time that Rob Edwards' side had scored inside the opening 15 minutes of a Premier League game this season.

This also became the second-quickest stride to a two-goal lead, placing Luton behind Leicester City's double up against Derby County in April 1998.

A certain romance was always going to lead Luton to victory

While it's unlikely that many saw this result coming against Roberto De Zerbi's dynamic Seagulls, there was this tangible positivity that greeted journalists on entrance to Luton's Brache training ground on Monday.

Tom Lockyer was in the building to catch up with his teammates since his absence, and in touching scenes tastefully put together by the media team - was part of a ceremony that saw John Still and Mick Harford hand out Premier League balls signifying many a Hatters' debut. Furthermore, there was the muted excitement of an imminent newcomer, as Japanese right back Daiki Hashioka dotted the Is and crossed the Ts following his move from Belgian side Sint Truiden.

Lockyer watched training with the boss, caught up with golfing partner Carlton Morris, and even mentioned the fantastic news that he is soon to be a father. The collective mood, for a club renowned for a headstrong approach under Edwards, was higher than ever.

Come matchday, both the new signing Hashioka, and the club's beloved Welshman were in attendance. Lockyer made an emotional pre-match lap of the field and saw his new crowd banner float around the Kenilworth Road end. Luton fans had raised a whopping £3000 to fund this, despite the fact that the initial target was just £600 in comparison. Excess funds have now gone towards two defibrillators at the Bedfordshire ground.

The crowd noise had a searing edge, yet few could've expected Elijah Adebayo to get proceedings underway so early on.

He's magic, you know...

Exceeding the lyricism of a regular tune at the Kenny, Elijah Adebayo was spellbinding up front for Luton. His first goal before the 20 second mark was an excellent example of front footed poaching and personified his side's sheer will to take the game beyond Brighton in front of their special captain.

Adebayo was sharp as a tack from the first whistle and demonstrated what so many have seen him do in the Championship - yet now with a certain deadly consistency that will only improve with confidence.

After his hattrick, nobody in the Premier League has a better Shot Conversion Rate than Adebayo's 22 shots and 8 goals this season. With a goal every 2.75 shots on average, the former Fulham academy man illustrated the poise that every promoted team's strikers crave. He gets an opportunity - and now it seems, will tuck it away at great leisure.

Admittedly stronger in the air, or attacking a ball from height - his second goal presented a certain diversity to his finishing catalogue. It's clear that he will be a huge part of Luton's bid for continued first division status. Furthermore, with the way Luton are ethos-wise, his current scorching form will only prove to inspire strikers Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow around him.

Personally, from following and reporting on Luton, seeing Elijah aggressively push his name amidst the PL's finest is a proud sight. Last season, his form slightly faltered in front of goal - but he was still a vital beacon in the front line. A humble character, with his fair share of personal obstacles - it's so rewarding to see a smile on the towering striker's face.

Already on eight goals in 21 games, Adebayo has beaten last term's seven second tier strikes from 42 outings. It makes me hopeful that he flits on to England's radar (although unlikely knowing Southgate) - but surely Nigeria's national team are making some enquiries. He'd be a credit to both, as he's adapted well to the highest level.

Striker missing: if found call this number

Joao Pedro breached the Bedfordshire turf with an admirable run of form under his belt, yet clearly with a target on his back. Despite the seven PL goals he has this season (and 18 in all competitions), it seemed that Edwards had done his homework on the Brazilian who was briefly under his employ at Watford.

Reece Burke, Gabe Osho, and Amari'i Bell in the back three deserve honorable mentions for their efforts to keep the dangerman quiet. So to, should the entire Luton crowd - making sure that Pedro knew his Hornets past had come back to sting him with every touch.

Such was the extent of Pedro's coverage that, not only did Thomas Kaminski grasp a second clean sheet for the season, but the Brazilian eventually made way with 20 minutes to go - succumbing to the wounds of battle.

Elsewhere within the Luton side, Chieo Ogbene (of course) was superb. With his goal and now this introduction of wing back Hashioka, it makes me wonder if the rapid wide man signed from Rotherham on a free ahead of this season, can bomb forward from a predominantly higher position. If so, it alleviates his defensive responsibility, which although he's good at, is nothing compared to the danger and creation he can bring in the final third.

Carlton Morris, as stated earlier, clearly thrives off the chemistry with his fellow forwards and picked up a great assist for that goal in the game's infancy - as he headed back across.

In the midfield, Ross Barkley carved out yet another cult performance. His threaded through ball assist for Adebayo's second was masterful and truly reflective of his renewed enjoyment of the game. Albert Sambi Lokonga was also fantastic. His ball over the top for Ogbene's lightning run was perfectly executed and is yet another testament to Luton's recruitment.

Snagging Lokonga from Arsenal on loan, and trusting him with game time has clearly worked. Not abiding to time limits and almost this sell-by-date style, Luton are taking the cut and thrust nature of the Premier League and leaving their own genuine mark. It's a mark that bases itself on an ethos of unity and belief to truly get the best out of each other, for each other.

Alfie Doughty was a solid performer. Aiding Elijah's third goal from a right-sided corner, the brilliant wingback wasn't credited as it flicked off Joao Pedro. However, his five assists this term are now making me yet again question when (not if) he'll find Three Lions recognition. Of course, I've left someone out - but there's still one more section to go...

Jordan Clark unlucky, but a great performance that further reflected evolution throughout the squad

Jordan Clark, or 'Clicker' as he's fondly referred to by Rob Edwards, has steadily adapted to the pulsating tempo of England's highest level. He was unfortunate, as his goal (for what would've been Luton's then-fourth) was disallowed for a close offside.

That said, Clark has shown that he's been able to adapt, and for this section - his start against Brighton illustrates the trust that Edwards instils in this group that remain (in large part) the same as it was in the Championship.

All five substitutes were put to use on Tuesday evening too, seeing more PL minutes for Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, a player that's been there since the Conference days. Luke Berry came on and added to this season's repertoire, as well as the particular highlight of last week's slide tackle on Sean Dyche.

Andros Townsend has found his worth again after being out in the cold after his ACL injury and near heartbreak - and Tahith Chong was also on. The man who was at Birmingham City last season continues to push himself for minutes, while a now casted-up Cauley Woodrow also looks to make good on slight chances from the fringe.

Keeping this group together, whilst adding hidden gems of Teden Mengi, reformed Ross Barkley and potentially Daiki Hashioka - makes Luton an extremely desirable team to play for. Along with the loan signings of Issa Kabore and Sambi Lokonga, by the end of the season, I wouldn't be surprised if there was at least one attempt to make a deal permanent.

