Brighton and Hove Albion assistant head coach Andrea Maldera said he hopes ‘not to do a big disaster’ as he prepares to take charge of a significant Premier League visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Stepping in for Roberto De Zerbi, who was absent on Friday due to ‘deeply invasive’ dental surgery but who will also miss the Spurs game due to a touchline ban, Maldera spoke on a range of topics.

The Italian touched on the fitness of key forwards, what he expects out of Tottenham and his love of life with De Zerbi on the south coast.

Replacing RDZ

Having previously been in charge of the team for a 4-0 win over West Ham and a 5-0 FA Cup rout of Grimsby Town in 2023, when De Zerbi also faced touchline bans, Maldera is no stranger to the limelight of management.

The press conference environment was a different matter, but one Maldera took too swimmingly.

Cheerful, generous and insightful, the 52-year-old was full of praise for his friend De Zerbi and respect for his guidance of the team ahead of a big contest at White Hart Lane.

“[Roberto] is not here physically, but he is here with his personality,” said Maldera.

“Today, he has another visit to the doctor, so we don’t know if he can fly or not.

“The players, they know they have a big responsibility, and we hope that tomorrow they also play for him.”

“Tomorrow, we are on our own on the pitch and I hope not to do a big disaster for the team,” added the Italian.

Injury-hit forward line

Ahead of the trip to London, Maldera confirmed that the Seagulls had been hit by an unfortunate injury in attack.

Top goalscorer Joao Pedro was confirmed to be ruled out of the contest after picking up a strain against Luton Town at the end of January.

“Unfortunately [Joao] has an injury in the hamstring,” Maldera said.

“For sure, tomorrow he cannot play. He did a scan two days ago but he has to do another scan at the end of this week. We don't know how many weeks [he will be out], but is an injury on the hamstring and we don't want to take a risk.”

Elsewhere, there was positive news with the gradual returns of Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso from long-term lay-offs, while Kaoru Mitoma rejoined training after his month away with Japan.

On Mitoma, Maldera said: “He's available for sure, but Roberto hasn’t decided [whether he will start] yet because he asked us how he works.

“He worked well but he has travelled a lot. I think we will make a decision this evening or tomorrow morning.

“He is for sure in the squad, but we don't know if we can start from the first XI. We are not sure but he's with us and he is an important player for us,” Maldera added.

There was, however, positive news on the availability of other options in attack.

“The other players are ready,” said Maldera.

“They work very well. Ansu Fati is able to play, we have Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck, and Adam Lallana. Why not?

“I don't know the first XI yet, because in the afternoon I will speak with Roberto and he will tell me what he prefers. But we are ready.”

Tottenham expectations

After a dominant 4-2 win over Tottenham in December, Brighton have plenty of reasons to take confidence into their meeting at White Hart Lane.

While both teams will look different tomorrow as players return to fitness, Maldera said he did expect Spurs to pose plenty of problems as they did in the original tie.

“I think it will be similar because of our style and their style, they don't change their way and they are at home,” the Italian said.

“We are two teams that like to score a lot of goals, we both like to press higher, we both like to have the ball. And when you want to keep the ball, you have to press higher. I know for sure Tottenham will not sit back.

“I think in the first match here at home, we scored a goal in the first few minutes and the match became a different match. But I think in the first 15 minutes something important can happen, I hope for us.

“Tottenham might want to score, we think that they will start strong. We want to put the direction of the match in their direction, but we have to be ready,” Maldera added.

Living the Brighton life

Maldera was full of praise for his friend De Zerbi, who he is working with for the first time at Brighton, throughout the press conference.

As well as hailing his countryman’s impact on his career, Maldera mentioned how much he was enjoying his new lifestyle in Sussex.

Asked what he loved most, Maldera said: “The people. The people are very open with us, and after one month, two months with everyone here at the club and also outside, they opened the door to us.

“We are very lucky to stay, it is a very beautiful city. The fans and the stadium are unbelievable.

“We create a good relationship with the people and the city and we are living in a very good moment.

“I hope to stay here a lot of years, maybe why not I can buy one home and can come here many times, why not?”