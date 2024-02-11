Mads Frøjkær-Jensen signed for the club on a reported £1.2 million transfer in the July of last year from the Superligaen side Odense.

Playing in the Danish league since he was 18 years old, scoring 18 in 116 appearances, the Lilywhites scouted a brilliant talent and this seems to be paying off for them in their EFL Championship campaign this season.

Mads took a big role on for the English side, claiming the number 10 shirt and acting as an attacking midfielder in behind the strikers.

It didn't take the young man long to get off the mark for his new club, scoring in the first home game of the season against Sunderland to win the match.

Failing to get his deserved minutes for a while during the starting few months of the season, Frøjkær has proved his worth when on the pitch in his 27 appearances so far for Preston North End.

The Danish midfield maestro

Mads has become a key midfielder for the Lilywhites this season, specifically in recent weeks.

Preston North End fans have been singing his praises all over the media, expressing their joy watching his excellent performances and sharing their excitement for his future at the club.

Known for his brilliant vision and passing ability, Frøjkær has truly found his feet in behind the strike force, getting five assists in the Championship this season.

Not only scoring in the first home game of their 2023/24 campaign, Preston's number 10 set up his first for a Will Keane early lead at Deepdale.

Frøjkær-Jensen got his second assist soon after, in a 2-1 win over Swansea City in front of the Preston home fans.

The Lilywhites made the trip down south to Millwall last month, where Mads opened his goal contribution tally of 2024 with an assist from an excellent through ball to Brad Potts in the 33rd minute.

The Dane made it five assists in Saturday's emphatic 2-0 win, setting up two at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Mads has got three goals in his debut season in the Championship, scoring his first against Sunderland.

Scoring in consecutive fixtures, Frøjkær made it three, finding the back of the net in their trip to Portman Road earlier on in the season and in the 1-1 draw with Millwall at Deepdale.

Mads Frøjkær-Jensen has featured in the last five games for the Championship club, working wonderfully in the final third in creating big chances up the pitch whilst also showing his want to cause defenders real problems.

Not only being an intelligent and technically gifted attacking outlet, the Danish prospect has proved he has got defensive abilities too further up the pitch when regaining possession in the final third.

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe spoke to the media in recent weeks.

"He's a great kid, fantastic character and a great footballer.

"I think he's in that rich vein of form of 'I'm not coming out of this team - I am going to keep on performing and doing well'".

"He's one of the best finishers at the club and if he can bring that to the party, then it will help, not just him, but us, get results."

Ryan Lowe spoke on the tough love he has given to Mads in his time under the Preston boss in how this has helped him grow and develop to keep up with the pace and physical challenge the Championship has to offer.

"Earlier on in the season he was excellent, then he came out the team and was coming on trying to impress a bit too much and I said, 'look, impress by doing the simple things' which he then went back to the drawing board and did.

"He's a thinker and comes in the coach's office all the time, wanting to speak and analyse things.

"If he's unsure, he asks the question, which is what we want - and yeah, he's proven his worth now."

Preston North End next face Middlesborough on Wednesday evening in which Mads will be looking to cause havoc and leave the Boro fans with a bitter taste under the lights.