Millwall face Preston North End this weekend at the Den in an important encounter for both sides in their EFL Championship campaign.

Joe Edward's men go into this game on the back of two disappointing losses, one being to Middlesborough at the Den and away to Queens Park Rangers last weekend two goals to nil.

The Lions have struggled so far in the Championship to make a name for their self in the league race, currently sat in 18th place with 32 points, five points from their opposition on Saturday.

Contrary to this struggle though, Millwall remain favourites for this clash, having a history of prevailing over Preston North End failing to lose in their last nine meetings.

Pressure continues to mount for the away side's manager, Ryan Lowe, who has got five wins from their last 20 games in the league.

After a rough loss last weekend to Leeds United, in which the Lilywhites played some positive football, taking the lead within 65 seconds, they just fell short when a Ryan Ledson handball led to a 94th minute penalty for the Yorkshire side which saw Joel Piroe put it past the Preston goalkeeper.

Preston go into this game ahead of the home side in the table, so will be looking to keep this lead over Millwall and take the three points in the Lion's Den.

Millwall

Two players who have featured for Millwall in a number of games is Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard, unfortunately for the home side being unavailable for selection on Saturday due to leg injuries, both expected to return in February.

Tom Bradshaw had a second scan on his hamstring recently and remains out of the squad until next month at the earliest.

Irish international Aidomo Emakhu, who dislocated his shoulder earlier this month, is out of the squad, only expected to be back in blue early March, however this date may be pushed back further as he recently sustained an ankle "niggle" whilst in rehabilitation.

The home side have no suspensions going into this fixture.

Preston North End

For the Lilywhites, only two players will not return in Saturday's fixture, this being Ched Evans and summer signing Jack Whatmough, although Preston boss Ryan Lowe did confirm Whatmough is back in training and should be match fit after next week.

Illness spreading among the changing room has cost Preston in recent weeks, Milutin Osmajić, Duane Holmes and Freddie Woodman all missing last weekend's 2-1 loss to Leeds United, but they all return for the trip down south.

None of the Preston North End players are suspended going into this game.

Likely lineups

Millwall

Sarkic; McNamara, Harding, Cooper; Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Mitchell, Bryan; Watmore, Flemming, Nisbet.

Preston North End

Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar; Frøjkær-Jensen, Whiteman, McCann; Keane, Osmajić.

Key players

Zian Flemming

The Dutch attacking midfielder for the Lions has been a major part of the threat that Millwall offer through the middle of the pitch.

Flemming has been directly involved in seven goals this season, with four goals and three assists, one of the goals being at Deepdale in the alternate fixture last year which was a lovely finish from just outside of the box.

Signing in the summer of 2022 from Fortuna Sittard, Zian Flemming has become a key attacking player for Millwall in his time at the club, this being shown by his 15 goals in the Championship last season.

Wearing the number 10, Flemming has truly performed in not only moving the ball around well creating key chances but also putting the ball in the back of the net when required.

Scoring five in the last three times these two sides have met, the Dutchman will be eager to make this more on Saturday afternoon in front of the home fans.

Alistair McCann

Preston North End's Ali McCann has featured in many games for the side this season and excelled in his work in midfield.

The Northern Ireland international signed for the Lilywhites in August 2021, and has since slotted into the Preston midfield on a rotational basis.

McCann has been a massive part of the defensive aspect of the side, being an absolute fighter for the badge in the centre of the pitch and it is expected for this to be shown on Saturday against the tough Millwall squad.

His defensive work is not only his game though, showing in previous seasons he has an eye for goal, scoring three in his time in a Preston shirt, so he will be looking to find his fourth this weekend.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

​The Den, South-East London, England - home to Millwall.

What time is kick off?​​​​​​

3pm.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch via either of the club's iFollow pages.