Stoke City vs Preston North End: Championship Preview, Gameweek 26, 2022

Tariqe Fosu of Stoke City battles for possession with Robbie Brady of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Stoke City at Deepdale on October 15, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Potters' home form left a lot to be desired in 2022, with just three wins at the bet365 Stadium so far this season showing that there are clear signs of improvement needed for Alex Neil's men.

Burnley were the latest side to take three points from the Potteries last time out after a 1-0 win, leaving Stoke with their first defeat since returning from the international break.

Preston North End have been similarly poor on home turf, so Ryan Lowe's side will relish a trip to the bet365 Stadium where they have picked up three wins in their previous four visits.

The Lilywhites are without a point from their last three outings following a 2-0 defeat to West Brom last week, emphasising how important a win is for both sides as they head to Staffordshire.

Team news

Stoke

Phil Jagielka faces a race against time to be fit after sitting out Burnley's visit due to a slight knock.

Preston

Robbie Brady could be in line to return to Ryan Lowe's squad after a calf injury and then illness ruled him out of playing in any of his side's fixtures since the international break.

Sean Maguire remains sidelined through injury, whilst Spurs loanee Troy Parrott is still absent with a hamstring problem picked up in October.

Andrew Hughes has a chance of returning to action following a niggling injury that has kept him out of the last four games.

Likely lineups

Stoke

Bonham; Wilmot, Souttar, Fox; Clarke, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Tymon; Campbell, Brown.

Preston

Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, McCann, Whiteman, Fernandez; Woodburn, Johnson; Evans.

Ones to watch

Tyrese Campbell

After an injury hit 18 months that saw him make just 10 league starts last term, Campbell is now firmly back in the Potters fold and Boxing Day's start against Rotherham meant he had completed three 90 minute games for the first time since picking up that long-term ankle injury in November 2020.

Despite Stoke's clear struggles in front of goal this season, Campbell looks to have benefitted from Alex Neil's tactics and style since he took over - and since the World Cup break he has netted two goals and picked up an assist in four games. He netted in the reverse fixture of this game as City won 2-0 at Deepdale.

Ben Woodburn

Welshman Woodburn burst onto the scene at 18 years old, scoring for his country on his international debut after breaking into the Liverpool squad in 2017, but the years following have been far from ideal due to injuries and poor form. A talented youngster, he made 11 appearances in four seasons at Anfield after coming through the Reds' academy.

Loans to Sheffield United, Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts have been largely unsuccessful, but Woodburn began a new chapter this summer by joining Ryan Lowe's side on a permanent deal. Starting berths have been sparse with fierce competition in midfield - but Lowe could turn to Woodburn against the Potters to try to end his side's barren run in front of goal.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 15:00 GMT, on Monday, January 2.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on Sky Red Button and Sky Go Extra.