Norwich 0-0 Preston: The Lilywhites earn their first clean sheet in fifteen games at Carrow Road

Preston North End travelled to Carrow Road today in an important fixture for the Lilywhites due to their recent drop off in performances.

The travelling side came close to snatching a goal from this game but failed to get one.

Norwich City dominated for the majority of the match, attacking at a defensively structured side who clearly didn't want to concede but were not successful in winning the game.

Although they got into good positions, Liam Gibbs missing a massive chance in the second half from within the penalty area and a optimistic shot from Marcelino Nunez just travelling wide of the post, they couldn't find the back of the net.

The biggest chances of the match going to Preston North End though, hitting the crossbar from a Ben Whiteman strike on the edge of the box and a fumbled corner which did not see the away side take the lead.

Story of the match

The home side at Carrow Road made two changes from last week's 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

A key attacking change for the Canaries saw Irish international Adam Idah come into the team for Liam Gibbs after scoring a last minute winner in their win at the Ashton Gate Stadium last Sunday.

Norwich City winger Jonathon Rowe was not listed in the starting lineup, coming out the team for Swiss signing Christian Fassnacht.

Following Ryan Lowe's third defeat in a row in the league against Queens Park Rangers last Friday, the Lilywhites made four changes going into this clash.

This saw an alteration in defence, with summer signing Jack Whatmough coming into the back line for Calvin Ramsay.

Skipper Alan Browne was listed in the middle commanding the side, with Ali McCann coming in for Will Keane, making his first start since October due to an injury, and Ben Whiteman.

Duane Holmes came out of the listed lineup, alongside Mads Frøjkær-Jensen, for loanee Liam Millar and Brad Potts.

Norwich City went into the game 13th in the table, whilst Preston North End went into the game 8th, but fans of the away side demanded a result from this fixture as the last three have been disappointing losses.

An energised start to the game saw an early chance for Norwich City with a through ball and a shot at goal blocked by the Preston defender Jack Whatmough leading to a corner for the home side.

Shouts from the home supporters soon spread around Carrow Road calling for a challenge on Ashley Barnes in which his foot was blocked from volleying the ball in the 18-yard box but no penalty came from it.

Marcelino Nunez took an ambitious effort at goal 13 minutes in, just missing the left post in front of the home fans failing to take an early lead.

Norwich City take control of the game

The Canaries found momentum in their play 20 minutes into the game and caused the travelling side problems in defence due to the quick play between the Norwich midfield in the final third.

Onel Hernández failed to get his first goal of the season in a one-on-one attack with the Preston goalkeeper soon after this in an attempt to play the ball into the bottom right corner which Freddie Woodman stopped.

Preston North End were unsuccessful in changing the run of play throughout the first half, other than a few counterattacks which were soon brought to a halt by the organised back line of Norwich City.

The visiting team, wearing their white strip, had a clear defensive mindset causing them to sit very deep all the way through the first period of the game.

A free kick in the Norwich half in the latter stages of the second half was potential for the away team to break the deadlock and gain an advantage before half time but the home defence handled the set piece very well.

The Norwich City defence, which have been criticised this season for their unorganised defensive displays, causing them to be at the top of the table for the highest number of goals conceded per match, showed a change in the first half due to their very strong defensive performance.

The second half saw a lively start from both sides, with an early chance by Millar stopped in the box, the Norwich defence with a quick transition to a counterattack into their opposing team's half but failing to cause a real threat at goal.

The Canaries showed urgency in the first five minutes of the second half, using the flanks to get crosses into the box testing Woodman early on.

Preston's No. 23, Liam Millar, won a free kick just outside the penalty area which was crossed into the box and met by Liam Lindsay's head who directed the ball wide of the far post.

The first changes of the game saw Liam Gibbs come on for Fassnacht, slotting into the home side's midfield and Barnes come off for Norwich's top scorer, Jonathon Rowe in the 55th minute.

Brad Potts got on the end of a long ball from the Lilywhite back line which he took a dipping volley on the edge of the box which went over the Norwich City net.

However, this did not mark a change in the play, as Norwich still continued to show urgency in the final third trying to test the Preston goalkeeper but failing to get a shot on goal.

Home fans’ hearts drop as Preston strike the crossbar

Another big chance in the game occurred in the 62nd minute, in which Whiteman met a loose ball on the edge of the 18-yard box with a half volley which struck the crossbar.

This led to a first change in the Preston dugout, in which substitution, Duane Holmes, replaced Liam Millar filling in an advanced position alongside Evans.

Adam Idah was denied a penalty in the 70th minute of the game in a move in behind the back line slipping onto the floor before getting the shot away but winning a corner.

Wagner made two changes on the back of this attacking move bringing on Borja Sainz and 19-year-old former-Bromley loanee Kellen Fisher.

Preston North End striker Ched Evans received the first booking of the match, seeing yellow for a reckless challenge on Greek defender Dimitrios Giannoulis.

A quick free kick on the back of this challenge led to a Norwich City attack in which a nice passing move saw a huge chance missed by Gibbs with a right footed attempt in the centre of the box shot wide and out for a goal kick.

Jordan Storey was penalised in the 79th minute, being shown his first yellow card of the season.

The 81st minute saw a defensive change from the Norwich dugout, Giannoulis coming off for Przemyslaw Placheta.

A late corner headed goalwards by Shane Duffy was blocked from hitting the back of the net by the Preston captain off the line being turned round the far post for another corner which led to nothing.

With three minutes to go, Ryan Lowe made two changes, Robbie Brady and Ryan Ledson coming on.

The final 10 minutes of the game was heavily played in the the away side's half, Norwich City causing real damage but failing to get a late winner.

Four minutes was added by the referee, which saw a quick change in the momentum of the game, Preston attacking at the Norwich back line, winning a corner which was poorly defended and met by Whatmough in the box but he couldn't get the shot away.

This soon was followed by a counter attack but Preston defended this comfortably and kept them from conceding before the final whistle was blown.

Preston North End gain their first clean sheet in 15 games in the Championship, gaining a point at Carrow Road with their game plan working well in not conceding to a side very capable of scoring goals.

The home side remain in 13th place going into their next match on Wednesday night facing Sheffield Wednesday who still sit in the relegation zone.

Preston North End now drop into 9th place, only a point ahead of local Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, now being only one point from a playoff position going into their next fixture on Tuesday night against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Player of the match - Gabriel Sara

Gabriel Sara, the Norwich holding midfielder dominated the centre of play in this game very well.

Although missing an early chance in the game, the Brazilian shone from the centre spot, knocking the ball around in the final third and causing a real threat to the Preston North End back line all the way through.

Sara was key in recovering the ball for the home side, regaining possession a number of times and his transitional play in switching the move from winning possession to advancing passes up the pitch to get on the counterattack.