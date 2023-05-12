Sunderland vs Luton Town: Championship Play-off First Leg Preview, 2023

The Championship play-off semi-finals kick off this weekend at the Stadium of Light. Final day drama secured Sunderland's play-off place, as the Black Cats beat Preston North End 0-3 at Deepdale and table rivals Millwall slipped up against a determined Blackburn Rovers.

Although Luton Town had secured their place in the best-of-the-rest skirmish a couple of weeks ago, finishing third in the table, this game will undoubtedly reflect neither side taking the playoffs for granted.

For Sunderland, the weight of these post season duels are near-inspiring following the club's promotion from League One the season prior. For Luton too, this is the second attempt in two seasons. Will second time be the charm for Rob Edwards' men? Of course, only they can dictate that - let's see how the two sides might line up.

Team news

The hosts have a slight selection dilemma at the back, according to reports. Centre back Daniel Ballard is still not fit enough to return to action, whilst the statuses of Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin are also uncertain - especially as the pair missed training earlier in the week. Luke O'Nien could fill in at the back, as he did against Preston on Monday. Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette all continue to be side lined.

Dan Ballard of Sunderland. (Richard Sellers/Allstar via Getty Images)

Admittedly, Sunderland haven't been the most renowned for clean sheets this season, and attack could be the best line of defence. Further ahead of a potentially makeshift backline - Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke, and Patrick Roberts will be ready to try and make an impact against the Hatters.

Although the potent figures of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo remain at Rob Edwards' disposal, the manager will no doubt be frustrated by the absence of back-up Cauley Woodrow. Despite making just three first team starts all term, the forward had developed into a rotated starter of late against Rotherham United and Reading, yet a knee injury keeps him out for this clash.

Despite announcing his departure at the end of this season, Luton defender Sonny Bradley has emphasised his willingness to play a part in the club's promotion push if called upon. The regular-captain has started the last five games following his return from a serious knee injury and stated at the end-of-season Kit Sponsor's dinner:

"I'm just happy to be back, happy to be back playing and looking at the bigger picture, this is my last season at the club. I know there are people standing here and whoever the captain may be next season, I know I’m going to pass the torch on to a good player, so for that, I’m grateful.”

Sonny Bradley is set to leave the Hatters at the end of the campaign. (Paul Harding via Getty Images)

Likely lineups

Sunderland: Patterson; Anderson, Hume, O'Nien, Michut, Ekwah, Neill, Clarke, Diallo, Roberts, Gelhardt.

Luton Town: Horvath; Bell, Bradley, Lockyer, Doughty, Clark, Nakamba, Campbell, Drameh, Adebayo, Morris.

Key players

Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke

Although, as said, the hosts will perhaps have a makeshift backline tomorrow, the impetus will no doubt be on their attacking force. The key men responsible for most of Sunderland's impressive output have been former Leeds and Tottenham man Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United.

Clarke has chipped in with some important strikes this term with nine goals in 45 matches from the left wing. The last of those goals came against Preston in this week's crucial victory. Alongside what has been the 22-year-old's best scoring season to date, he's also turned provider 11 times. Not only can he be a direct threat, he can compliment the gifted players around him, like Diallo.

The loanee from Manchester United has had an excellent season. (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The young Ivorian has a little bit of needle with Luton Town - as he earned a contentious penalty in the last match up back in March.

However, alleged amateur-theatrics aside, the creative winger has actually been deployed more centrally of late and his versatility has shown across a front three as well as deeper in a creative midfield role. The old cliché says to never fall in love with a loan player, yet that'll be hard for Sunderland fans - as the 20-year-old comes into this fixture his side's top scorer with 13 goals.

Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris

In recent seasons, Luton have built up a reputation of having a strong, determined unit - yet two key components for a potential victory in this first leg may lie at the back and front of the team.

Tom Lockyer has enjoyed an excellent third season at Kenilworth Road. He notably stepped up when captain Sonny Bradley was injured and if you were a newcomer, the Welshman looked like he'd been skipper for years at first glance. Not only a personification of that aforementioned determination, being physical and tough in a tackle - Lockyer possesses the ability to lead calmly, as well as composure on the ball.

He's even been compared to Baresi, yet skill out from the back in March's draw with Sunderland was more akin to another Italian, leading some fans to joke he was the 'Welsh Maldini' delivering a moving Cruyff turn before slotting a 20-yard pass up field with the outside of his right boot. He willingly defends, yet can start attacks well and even chip in with the odd contribution from within the set piece mix.

Tom Lockyer celebrating his goal against Coventry earlier in the season. (Mark Thompson via Getty Images)

Where once Luton looked quite industrial and potentially one-dimensional with balls in behind or up for Adebayo, now there's been someone just as lethal up alongside, making the team less reliant on one striker. With Sunderland's injury-inflicted defence, Morris could have an interesting impact tomorrow evening on Wearside.

Previous meetings

It's been alluded to a couple of times already, yet the last meeting between these two sides came in March and it mirrored the one before, ending 1-1 with Luton taking the lead first on both occasions.

Sunderland come into this fixture unbeaten in their last 18 home games against Luton in all competitions (W12 D6). This was since a loss at Roker Park back in the 70s. Home confidence could be faltered though, by that injury-ridden backline.

Luton are featuring in their fourth EFL playoff campaign and a second one on the trot hoping to go one better than last season's tough semi-final defeat to Huddersfield. Sunderland on the other hand are involved in their eighth EFL playoff, yet this is their first Championship edition since 2003-04's defeat to Crystal Palace.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at the Stadium of Light, the home of Sunderland.

What time is kick-off?

This game kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday, May 13.

How can I watch?

The game is available to view via Sky Sports Main Events, Sky Sports Football and on Sky Sports Ultra and Go packages.