Paul Warne’s Derby County currently sit second in the League One table after an incredible 3-0 win away against Exeter on Tuesday. Three different goal scorers in Max Bird, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen scored three excellent goals to secure the three points for the Rams as their away form continues to excel. Derby County will be hoping that they can emulate their away form at home this weekend against Stevenage.

Max Bird of Derby County during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Derby County at The Valley on February 3, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dylan Hepworth/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Boro travel to Pride Park off the back of a disappointing 2-3 loss to Bristol Rovers. Despite Stevenage finding themselves 2-0 up after 25 minutes, The Gas were able to seal the three points with former Derby County striker, Chris Martin, scoring the second of three goals. Steve Evans’ side are sat in seventh place in the League One table, just two points outside those all important playoff positions.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Stevenage at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Monday 10th April 2023. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the reverse fixture back in October, it was the Boro who came out on top, with goals from Jordan Roberts, Alex MacDonald and Kane Hemmings securing all three points for Stevenage.

A vital three points are up for grabs as Derby look to maintain their position in the automatic promotion places and Stevenage hope to regain their top six place.

Team News

Derby County

Derby County's James Collins celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Derby County and Barnsley at Pride Park Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Top goalscorer and PFA Fans Player of the Month, James Collins is in doubt for this weekends fixture against Stevenage. On Tuesday night, the striker was treated for a knee injury but came back on to play the full 90 minutes. Warne has since confirmed that Collins was undergoing a scan to determine the severity of the injury. This is news that will concern Rams fans, as the 33-year-old is the only recognised striker in the squad after injuries to others throughout the season.

Callum Elder and Conor Hourihane picked up knocks against Exeter, but will be available for tomorrow. Namibian international, Ryan Nyambe was absent on Tuesday, ruled out due to a knee injury however; Warne has confirmed that he is back in the squad.

Corey Blackett-Taylor was taken off at half time in their last game as a precaution and will be monitored as he looks to prove his fitness. Josh Vickers is currently ruled out due to a thigh injury and with Joe Wildsmith back in the starting 11, Scott Loach becomes second choice goalkeeper.

Both Craig Forsyth and Conor Washington will hopefully be back this month and Martyn Waghorn is set to return to training next week.

Stevenage

Steve Evans signed a new contract with the club this week, running until June 2026. Since he joined the club in March 2022 , he has led the club to promotion into the third tier for the first time in a decade. In his time as manager, the Boro have developed from a struggling League Two side, into a League One team challenging for promotion.

In his pre match press conference with Stevenage, he did not provide any injury updates or team news ahead of this weekends match.

Likely Lineups

Derby County

Wildsmith, Wilson, Nelson, Cashin, Elder, Adams, Hourihane, Bird, Mendez-Laing, Sibley, Barkhuizen

Stevenage

MacGillivray, Vancooten, Sweeney, Piergianni, Butler, Burns, Freeman, Forster-Caskey, Roberts, Reid, Hemmings

Key Players

Ebou Adams

Ebou Adams of Derby County during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Derby County at The Valley on February 3, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dylan Hepworth/MB Media/Getty Images)

Ebou Adams joined Derby on loan from Cardiff City in the January transfer window and in his first few games for the Rams has impressed fans.

It is not only his fearless playing style that has caught the attention of Derby supporters, but his passion too. Warne mentioned in his pre match press conference with RamsTV a moment in the Exeter game where Adams celebrated a challenge he made, which was vital in denying the Grecians. It is this strong character that has pleased both the manager and supporters in his first few weeks at the club.

Adams seems to have settled in at Derby with ease, as Warne said: “It seems like he has been here forever.”

The 28-year-old midfielder will be hoping to continue contributing to the team and keep his place in the starting 11.

Jamie Reid

<strong><a data-cke-saved-href='https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2021/03/23/1064702-mansfield-town-0-0-forest-green-rovers-brilliant-battle-ends-goalless.html' href='https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2021/03/23/1064702-mansfield-town-0-0-forest-green-rovers-brilliant-battle-ends-goalless.html'>Jamie Reid</a></strong> of Stevenage celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Stevenage FC at Villa Park on January 08, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Jamie Reid is currently the top goalscorer for Stevenage this season and has played a vital role in the success of the team. In 31 games played, he has scored 17 goals for the Boro.

The 29-year-old joined the club in the 2021 summer transfer window and has become a fan favourite with his goalscoring ability. This is his first season playing in League One, and he has excelled already scoring 7 more goals at this point in the season than he did for the entire 2022/23 campaign.

Reid will be hoping to continue his good form for the remainder of the season as Stevenage aim to make it into the top six.

Match details

Where will the game be played?

Pride Park, the home of Derby County.

When is kick off?

Kick off is 3:00pm, UK time.

How to watch

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot watch the game, but local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match.