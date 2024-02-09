In the reverse fixture in October of 2023, it was Shrewsbury who took the three points. Tom Bayliss’s header registered their first league win over the Rams since 1984 and the Shrews will be hoping to repeat this when they visit Pride Park on Saturday.

Paul Warne Manager of Derby County clapping the fans after the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Derby County at The Valley on February 3, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dylan Hepworth/MB Media/Getty Images)

Derby County find themselves in 2nd place in the EFL League One table, after a goal from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing secured the three points for the Rams away at Charlton. This weekend Paul Warne’s men will be hoping to maintain this position by making it three league wins in a row.

Paul Hurst the head coach of Shrewsbury Town during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United at Montgomery Waters Meadow on February 3, 2024 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

As for the visitors, they will be aiming to get back to winning ways after a disappointing result last time out. Despite Daniel Udoh’s early goal, Lyle Taylor’s double meant that Cambridge came back from behind to win 2-1.

Managers Paul Hurst and Paul Warne were teammates at Rotherham United and reunite this weekend. When asked by Shrewsbury Town media on going up against his friend, Hurst said “I genuinely wish them well - obviously not on Saturday… we haven’t exchanged any messages or calls this week but I am looking forward to seeing them this weekend.”

Team News:

Derby County

Before scoring the winner at Charlton last Saturday, Mendez-Laing had been treated for an injury and after securing the three points was substituted off. Worryingly following the match, he was seen wearing a protective boot but Warne has provided a positive update on him saying that he feels reassured the 31-year-old will be available to play this weekend.

New signing, Corey Blackett-Taylor is being monitored this week after he was not involved in the squad against Charlton last time out. Warne has said that even though the midfielder might be back in time for the match against Shrewsbury, he may not risk Blackett-Taylor's fitness.

Sadly, Tyreece John-Jules is unlikely to play again this season and has returned to Arsenal for his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

Craig Forsyth is set to return towards the end of February after his calf injury, picked up against Fleetwood, was more severe than once thought.

Similarly, striker Martyn Waghorn is expected to be back later this month after suffering a set back in his rehabilitation.

Northern Ireland international Conor Washington was back involved in training recently, and will be hoping to make his return in the next few weeks.

Shrewsbury Town

Hurst is “pleased to report” that there are no fresh injury concerns for Shrewsbury.

George Nurse is continuing his rehabilitation after suffering an ACL injury in August of last year. Another long-term injury Hurst was able to provide an update on was Tom Flanagan who is on the right road to getting back to full fitness.

Tom Bloxham will miss out on this weekends visit to Pride Park after being given a red card in the 90+4th minute of their last match against Cambridge. His absence will give someone else a chance to come into the side.

Likely lineups:

Derby County

Vickers, Nelson, Bradley, Cashin, Ward, Adams, Bird, Hourihane, Sibley, Mendez-Laing, Collins

Shrewsbury Town

Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Pierre, Benning, Perry, Winchester, Shipley, O'Brien, Udoh, Bayliss

Key players:

James Collins

Derby County's James Collins celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Derby County and Barnsley at Pride Park Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Derby County striker James Collins will face his former team Shrewsbury Town this weekend where he enjoyed two stints between the years 2011 and 2016.

He has scored 18 goals in all competitions so far, with 13 of those being in the league. Paul Warne has described him to RamsTV as the “ticking heartbeat of the team.” The 33-year-old has been crucial to this side, and his consistency in his role as striker has been so important especially with the growing injury list to Derby’s forward players.

Collins has been nominated for two Player of the Month Awards, one by Sky Bet League One and another from the PFA, after he scored 5 goals in 6 games. His volley against Cheltenham has also been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month.

He will be hoping that he can add to his goal tally against the Shrews this weekend.

Daniel Udoh

Ryan Bowman (R) of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with team mate Daniel Udoh after scoring their first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Notts County and Shrewsbury Town at Meadow Lane on December 01, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Daniel Udoh has scored 2 goals in his last 2 games for Shrewsbury. His positive run of form will be important this weekend, after forward Bloxham was sent off against Cambridge.

The Shrews will look towards him for goals, as they seek to get back to winning ways against Derby.