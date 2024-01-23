Just one goal separated the two sides in tonights League One clash at the Select Car Leasing stadium.

Despite Reading having the better chances in the first 45 minutes, it was all square going into the break.

It was Mukairu who made the difference in the second half, firing home after Azeez's shot hit the post and bounced directly to the Royals number 12.

A night to forget for the Rams, as they failed to muster a shot on target and missed the opportunity to go top of the table.

Story of the Match:

Tonight was the first meeting between Reading and Derby in the third tier since a 1-0 win for Reading in April of 1986.

However the Rams travel to the SCL Stadium having only had one defeat in their last 13 league games, and knowing that a win could take them up into the automatic promotion places.

Ruben Selles head Coach of Reading during the Sky Bet League One match between Reading and Derby County at Select Car Leasing Stadium on January 23, 2024 in Reading, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Ruben Selles made just one change ahead of tonights clash against Derby, as Reading looked to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Wigan at the weekend. Charlie Savage, son of Robbie Savage who played for the Rams from 2008-11, came into the side to replace Michael Craig.

After their goalless draw away at Lincoln City, Liam Thompson replaced Louie Sibley in Paul Warne’s starting line-up.

Yesterday it was announced that Derby County had signed Corey Blackett-Taylor on an initial loan deal from Charlton Athletic. From 28 appearances in all competitions this season, he has recorded an impressive nine goals and seven assists for the Addicks. In his first match for the Rams, he started on the bench, an exciting prospect for Derby fans watching on.

After just 3 minutes, it was Azeez who had the first chance for the home side, but his shot blazed over the bar.

Just 6 minutes later, the visitors had their first go at goal when Elder’s cross broke for Mendez-Laing at the edge of the box, but his shot went narrowly over the crossbar.

At the 15 minute mark, the Royals nearly opened the scoring as Yiadom struck the post after turning in the box and firing across goal.

Lewis Wing of Reading in action with Max Bird of Derby County during the Sky Bet League One match between Reading and Derby County at Select Car Leasing Stadium on January 23, 2024 in Reading, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The hosts enjoyed a spell of pressure after this, but it was still goalless after half an hour.

It was Reading with a chance again at 31 minutes, as Smith flicked Savage’s corner over with his header.

Derby County goalkeeper Vickers was called into action as he was forced to push Azeez’s stinging effort away. The ball fell into the path of Mukairu, however he was not able to get his shot on target.

The visitors hit the post 5 minutes before half time, as Elder surged forward to find Collins who laid it off to captain, Hourihane. He looked to curl his shot into the bottom corner, but the ball bounced off the post and went wide.

James Collins of Derby County shoots wide during the Sky Bet League One match between Reading and Derby County at Select Car Leasing Stadium on January 23, 2024 in Reading, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It was all square going into the break, but the Royals had had the better of the first half chances.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Reading opened the scoring as Azeez's initial shot bounced off the post and fell to Mukairu who fired it home on the rebound.

In the 63rd minute, Blackett-Taylor came on to make his debut in a Derby shirt, as part of a triple change which saw the arrival of John-Jules and Sibley coming on the pitch to replace Barkhuizen, Collins and Thompson.

It was almost an instant impact from Arsenal loanee, John-Jules as he connected with Hourihane’s delivery, however his header went wide.

Selles made the decision to replace Mbengu for Yiadom.

Blackett-Taylor switched play for Mendez-Laing, whose delivery was flicked towards John-Jules. It was only kept out by a sliding Reading defender.

It was then a double change for both sides, as Mola and Craig replaced Dorsett and Wing for Reading. Warne decided that Bradley and Ward would come on for Wilson and Hourihane.

The Derby County debutant, Blackett-Taylor cut inside and shot, but his effort went wide of the far post.

For their final two substitutions, Smith and Azeez made way for McIntyre and Ehibhatiomhan.

John-Jules went off with what looked to be a serious injury in the 90th minute and Derby were forced to complete the game with only 10 men having used all their substitutes.

On the full-time whistle, it is Reading who secure an important three points in their fight against relegation and will be a result to cheer the home fans amongst their current off-field issues.

Player of the match

Paul Mukairu

It was a dominant display from the Royals at home to Derby County, as they had the better of the chances throughout the game.

Mukairu's intuitive finish in the 54th minute was the difference in tonights fixture, as he secured all three points for Reading.

The 24 year old's quick thinking meant he was able to spring to action and capitalise on the rebound that bounced into his path.

These three points against a side like Derby, who are currently in the fight for automatic playoff positions, are hugely significant for the Royals. They find themselves in 21st place in League One, just 4 points away from 20th place, Shrewsbury, with a game in hand.

Whilst we won't know just how important these three points are until the end of the season, Mukairu has been able to instil the belief that Reading can turn their fortunes around.