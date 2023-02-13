Bradford City vs Tranmere Rovers: League Two Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

With both sides on a high after recent positive results, Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers meet at Valley Parade in search of another three points.

Bradford had a tough task against second-placed Stevenage and were staring down the barrel of defeat inside the opening half an hour as they fell behind to a Carl Piergianni header, but to the Bantams’ credit, they dug deep to turn the game on its head.

The win for Bradford was much needed, as a poor run had seen the Bantams slip outside of the play-offs, becoming one of the chasing pack.

Tranmere chalked up a huge win themselves with victory over Salford City.

A nerve-wracking start with everything on the line presented Rovers with a great opportunity which Kieron Morris took midway through the first half and this proved to be the only goal.

The three points was a refreshing release after recent negatively around the club, with two consecutive defeats against Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers meaning Rovers had slipped into mid-table mediocrity, so another win would be a great help for Tranmere and their hopes of a top seven finish.

Team news

Bradford City

Romoney Crichlow will serve a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury. The young defender, who’s been an ever-present for Mark Hughes, faces a few weeks out.

Another on the sidelines for Hughes is Tolaji Bola, who is out with a suspected strain and new signing Ciaran Kelly, as fresh arrival from Bohemians, could be handed his first start.

Tranmere Rovers

There is no injury concerns for Rovers, as a fully fit side travel to Yorkshire to grab the three points.

Two new signings, Jay Turner-Cooke and Logan Chalmers, have only had cameo appearances off the bench, but could be handed their first starts for Rovers in Bradford on Tuesday night.

Likely lineups

Bradford City

Lewis; Haliday, Platt, Stubbs, Ridehalgh; Gilliead, Clayton, Smallwood; Walker; Cook, Derbyshire.

Tranmere Rovers

Hewelt; Dacres-Cogley, Davies, Turnbull, Bristow; Morris, O’Connor, Hendry, Hawkes; Saunders, Hemmings.

Key players

Andy Cook (Bradford City)

Former Tranmere man Andy Cook could have a huge say for Bradford tomorrow night and will want to impress against his former side.

A promotion winner in the National League with Rovers, Cook never got a good enough chance with Tranmere and now is impressing for the Bantams since his arrival.

With 15 goals to his name this year, he is on fine form and is one that his former counterparts will need to look out for.

Jay Turner-Cooke (Tranmere Rovers)

A really impressive introduction from the bench in Saturday’s win, Tranmere may have found a spark in their engine tank as Turner-Cooke will be looking to start his first game.

The youthful midfielder’s drive and vigor gives Tranmere something different in the centre of the park.

He’s had to wait patiently for an appearance after picking up an injury for parent club Newcastle, but is back in the fray and looks dangerous.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Valley Parade, Bradford.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday February, 14.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

You can purchase a match pass or listen to the game, paying as little as £1.

Highlights will be available on the Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City’s YouTube channels after the game.