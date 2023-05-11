League Two 2022/23 play-off preview

Many football fans dread the month of May, as it means the football season will soon come to an end for a summer hiatus. For some though, the season doesn't always end at 46 regular season games. In each EFL division, a total 12 teams will see their season extended beyond gameweek 46.

Perhaps the most intriguing battle is the one promotion place still up for grabs in League Two, with trips to many former Premier League clubs on the horizon for the victors. Here we will analyse each side and attempt to predict who will be playing League One football next season.

A final day 1-0 win at Tranmere Rovers gave Northampton Town final day promotion joy.

Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Stockport County

A final day home draw against Hartlepool United put an end to any potential final day promotion party for the Hatters, with third place Northampton Town's win at Tranmere Rovers meaning a victory would have been meaningless anyway.

The Greater Manchester club finished in fourth position and would likely had cruised to a second consecutive promotion had it not been for their woeful start to the campaign. The club managed just two wins from their first 11 league matches and sat 21st and did not claim their first away league win until October.

No club has earned more points since, with Stockport only losing twice in their final 20 league matches - and they have not lost at Edgeley Park since November.

With their home form being so impressive, and with the quality of squad and the way they ended the season, do not be surprised if they go all the way. Late drama in both legs of the semi final is possible too, with County conceding nine of their 37 goals conceded in the final 10 minutes of matches.

Top goalscorer: Kyle Wootton (14)

One to Watch: Will Collar - Collar has 10 goals this season from centre-midfield and has played in all but six of County's regular season games. He also has six assists to his name.

Odds for Promotion: 7/4 (favourites)

Veteran Chris Hussey leads the County assist chart with nine.

Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Carlisle United

For a long time last season, the Cumbrians flirted with relegation, with club legend Paul Simpson coming in to save them. Simpson has shrewdly improved the squad and for most of this campaign have sat in and around the top three.

A fifth placed finish means they will face Bradford City, with the favourable draw of the away clash coming first. They have also only lost four of their 23 home matches, with only Leyton Orient and Mansfield scoring more goals on home soil.

Carlisle have claimed four points from the Bantams this season, including a 0-0 draw at Valley Parade which they were unlucky not to get three points from.

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy and full back Jack Armer have been the only Carlisle ever-presents this season, with Holy keeping 20 clean sheets this season. He will have his work cut out over the next two games though, as he is coming up against the league's top goalscorer Andy Cook. Only Orient and Stockport have more clean sheets.

Carlisle have their own sharpshooter though, with Kristian Dennis bagging 20 goals and will go up against a side who haven't kept a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Top goalscorer: Kristian Dennis (20)

One to Watch: Owen Moxon - not afraid of a shot from distance, Moxon is clearly out in front when it comes to assists with 15 assists. Six goals from midfield puts him second to Dennis in Carlisle's scoring charts.

Odds for Promotion: 11/4

Kristian Dennis bagged goal 20 of the season in the recent home defeat to Salford City.

Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Bradford City

It is safe to say the success of the Bantams this season has been down to their heavy reliance on goals from Andy Cook. He easily leads the way in the scoring charts with 28.

Goals from elsewhere may prove crucial if the West Yorkshire side are to play at a higher level next season. Scott Banks is the next top goalscorer with six, with Tyreik Wright following with four, and it is worth pointing out he hasn't played for the club since January.

On their day, they can be a very physical team and with the likes of Richie Smallwood, Matty Platt and Adam Clayton in their side you can see why. Clayton arrived in January and has picked up nine yellow cards since his debut. Platt has also seen red twice this season.

Although their semi final against Carlisle is very winnable, their discipline as well as having the usually reliable Cook amongst the goals will be crucial if they are to at least get to Wembley. No clean sheets in five is also not ideal. Despite this recent concession of goals, only the leagues top four have conceded fewer than Bradford's 43.

Top goalscorer: Andy Cook (28)

One to Watch: Harry Lewis - only Lewis and Cook have been ever-presents for the club this season. A fan favourite on and off the pitch, Lewis' contribution in the play off campaign can be crucial. 18 shut outs from his 46 games is very impressive.

Odds for Promotion: 3/1

Andy Cook has averaged a goal every 73 minutes this season.

Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Salford City

Unlike the three others in the play-offs, the Ammies are the only side not to have played at a higher level. A final day defeat at home to Gillingham meant Mansfield Town agonisingly missed out on Salford's seventh place by one goal.

Home form has definitely been Salford's undoing, with only 10 wins from 23 being the fewest of the four sides in the play offs. They have however scored the most goals of the four, with 72 scored in the 46 games of the regular season.

Salford's secret weapon could be Matt Smith. He has 10 goals this season and his physicality particularly against a Stockport side who rarely leak goals could be a fascinating watch. On paper, with home advantage not meaning much to Salford this season, a positive result at Edgeley Park in the second leg could be vital.

Salford are a side who like to share the goals around though, with at least six players scoring a minimum of six goals this season.

Top Goalscorer: Callum Hendry (12)

Key Player: Elliott Watt - level with Carlisle's Moxon in way of assists, Watt can also be found battling for the ball in central midfield. The Scot has also picked up 13 yellow cards - the most of any player in the league.

Promotion odds: 10/3

Callum Hendry has 12 league goals this season - including a goal at Stockport back in March.

Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

The League Two play-off semi-finals begin on Saturday, May 13 and end on Saturday, May 20, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 28.