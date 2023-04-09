York City vs FC Halifax Town: National League Preview, Gameweek 43, 2023

While worldwide eyes look towards a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash between Wrexham and Notts County on Easter Monday, another eagerly anticipated National League fixture sees York City entertain local rivals FC Halifax Town at the LNER Community Stadium.

With neither side having mathematically confirmed their safety from relegation yet, it is a huge game that could practically ensure that one of the Yorkshire outfits will live to fight another season, and nine points clear is already a promising sight.

A narrow but enticing encounter is expected - despite lowly rankings in the standings, Halifax and the Minstermen have endured great form of late, the latter picking up ten points from their last six matches while Town have gained one less.

Now it would be unfitting not to mention recent results for the two clubs, as Michael Morton's City managed to shock promotion hopefuls Chesterfield with a magnificent 3-1 win while the Shaymen hosted Wrexham in front of a bumper crowd having achieved a spot at Wembley days earlier.

An incredible scoreline came of it as Halifax also emerged 3-1 victors to slay the Dragons and end their impressive 28-game unbeaten run, so there is huge momentum for both them and York ahead of Monday's big clash.

Team News

York City

Minstermen goalkeeper Ethan Ross isn't due to be back in the lineup just yet as he continues to recover from a concussion sustained in February.

Ryan Fallowfield was a victim of the same injury last week and didn't make the cut for the Chesterfield game, however, he is expected to be involved in the matchday squad against Halifax.

Pacey winger Nathan Thomas is out for the season and won't appear again, while captain Lenell John-Lewis is a huge doubt for the upcoming match with a hip problem.

Midfielder Dan Pybus' predicted return is later in the week, so he too is unlikely to start.

FC Halifax Town

For the Shaymen, two confirmed absences come in the form of key defender Jesse Debrah and former Minsterman Luke Summerfield.

The duo are expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks with hamstring injuries.

Likely Lineups

York City

Whitley, Crookes, Whittle, Ellis, Duckworth, McLaughlin, Dyson, Hurst, Hancox, Forde, Duku

FC Halifax Town

Johnson, Stott, A Senior, J Senior, Golden, Hunter, Gilmour, Capello, Alli, Cooke, Dieseruvwe

Key Players

Mark Ellis (York City)

Defenders often go unnoticed in their backline heroics, and that is certainly the case for City centre-back Mark Ellis, who doesn't nearly get enough recognition for his defensive acts.

On loan from Barrow, the experienced 34-year-old has proved vital for York in their survival bid, conceding only a single goal in his last three games.

He will be hoping for a few more clean sheets before the end of the season, and Monday is a perfect occasion.

Mark Ellis has provided solidity at the back since joining on loan from Barrow (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Millenic Alli (FC Halifax Town)

Fan appreciation for Halifax's Millenic Alli over the past week has gone through the roof, as he salvaged a semi-final penalty shootout last Saturday with a last-minute wonder strike against Altrincham before Town went on to win on spot-kicks and claim a spot at Wembley.

His fantastic form continued on an excellent Good Friday which saw the Shaymen upset Wrexham - Alli grabbed a brace to put his side ahead, the only player to do so against the title challengers since January.

Aiming to resume his form and his team's run of one defeat in their last nine games, York will have to be very wary of the 23-year-old's quality.

Millenic Alli (left) shocked title hopefuls Wrexham with a brace on Good Friday (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

York City have only been beaten once in their last five meetings with FC Halifax Town, which was the reverse fixture this season.

04/10/2022: FC Halifax Town 1-0 York City (National League)

12/02/2008: FC Halifax Town 2-2 York City (National League)

27/09/2007: York City 3-2 FC Halifax Town (National League)

23/01/2007: FC Halifax Town 1-1 York City (National League)

23/12/2006: York City 2-0 FC Halifax Town (National League)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by York City's LNER Community Stadium.

Halifax are set for their first ever trip to York's new LNER Community Stadium (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

A bumper crowd is set to break the combined season attendance barrier of 100,000 for the first time in almost thirty years for the Minstermen.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST, along with all other National League fixtures taking place on Easter Monday.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase, and although it is not all-ticket, it is recommended to buy online and in advance.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York, York Hospital Radio, and FCHTOnline, while both clubs and Jorvik Radio will provide match updates via their social media channels.