The last time Bradford City were away in Wrexham, they met each other in the second round of the EFL cup and were 4-3 winners in penalties.

Wrexham have suffered defeat at home just on one occasion in the league, and this came in the opening day of the season as they lost 5-3 against MK Dons.

The Dragons currently sit in 4th place with two games in hand of Barrow. A win in a crucial game with visitors Bradford City could take them up to second place if other results go their way.

Graham Alexander's men are searching for their first victory in 2024. A total of three points secured after the new year have come from draws.

The Bantams sit on the opposite end of the League Two table in 18th position. In recent times, supporters of the club have expressed their frustration towards the club as there has been a decline in attendance at the Valley Parade. Fans have also began to question the sacking of Mark Hughes, which has given them more of a reason to put pressure on the board.

Team News

WREXHAM

Luke Bolton who featured against his former side Salford City, is likely to feature on Saturday in what would be a home debut.

Jack Marriott another new signing who wore Wrexham colours for the very first time against Salford City will also be hoping to make his mark at the Stok Cae Ras.

A bigger thought for the team selection awaits for Phil Parkinson as there are chances for players to return from injury. However, Rob Lainton, Anthony Forde and Tom O'Connor are still out.

BRADFORD CITY

Manager Graham Alexander revealed winger Tyreik Wright "won't be part of the squad at the weekend." Wright, who joined the club on loan once again has been "on the grass with the medical team" as stated by Alexander to the press.

Jake Young was taken off after the hour mark versus AFC Wimbledon due to a slight tightness in his hamstring. A challenge he faced moments before the substitution was a cause for concern as Alexander mentioned: "He's missed training this week so far with the ankle, nothing to do with the hamstring."

Key Players

Wrexham

Paul Mullin has netted ten times in the league this season. A goal on Saturday for Mullin would make it three goals in his last three games at home.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo who is on loan from Premier League side Arsenal, has only conceded on two occasions in his last six outings when playing in front of his home crowd. The man between the sticks will seek to keep his goals quiet on the weekend.

Bradford City

Brad Halliday has been one of City's best players this season if not the best. His consistent performances have included both goals and assists as the fullback has contributed to five goals in the league so far. A late Bantams leveller meant both sides shared a point in the reverse fixture in October last year.

Previous Meeting

Paul Mullin opened the scoring just before the 70 minute mark.

Wrexham's number 10 played a part in the build-up for his goal as he then followed through with a header which was too much to handle for Harry Lewis in goal.

It was an end to end game in West Yorkshire, as the home side were constantly attacking Wrexham's goal. The only shot on goal for the Dragons hit the back of the net.

However, Bradford had 7 attempts on target and had struck home through Adam Wilson as he scored his first goal for the club picking up an important point for the Bantams.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground also known as SToK Cae Ras.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off will be at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch the game?

Fans in the UK can watch all the action by tuning into the iFollow channels of each club which are iFollow Wrexham and iFollow Bantams.