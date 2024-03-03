Phil Foden was hailed as the best player in the Premier League on form by Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City forward scored twice against Manchester United to keep the pressure on Liverpool in the title race.

Foden’s double helped City recover from Marcus Rashford’s eighth-minute strike before Erling Haaland’s late goal secured a 3-1 win that moved the champions to within a point of leaders Liverpool ahead of next Sunday’s top-of-the-table showdown at Anfield.

With a tally of 18 goals for the season, Guardiola was left purring over Foden, and he believes the 23-year-old is now scaling new heights as a world-class match-winner.

“He is right now this season, he’s been the best so far [in the Premier League],” the City manager said. “I always had the feeling he would score goals, in training sessions, always I had the feeling, but now he is winning games. To become a world-class player you have to win games.

“He always had an incredible work ethic, it doesn’t matter what position he plays in, he lives to play football but now he is winning games.

“He played as a false nine at Bournemouth and was unbelievable today. You are more mature when you play a lot of games but he wins games. He always scored goals but now he scores goals to win games. When you do this, you reach another level as a player.”

Kyle Walker revealed that the City players have started calling Foden “the Sniper” because he likes to shoot — and he has begun celebrating goals by imitating firing a gun.

“Phil’s been first-class this season,” the City defender said. “That’s the standard he sets for himself and the manager sets for him.

“He likes a shot — we call him the Sniper! But listen, when he comes in on that left foot you know he’s got the quality, calmness and composure to pick his spot. He took both goals fantastically well.”

Foden and Haaland have scored six goals each in their last four league outings against United. And Foden said he was pleased to be impacting high-profile matches in such a manner.

“It’s my aim to turn up in the big games,” he said. “That’s what I want to do and this season I think I’ve done that. I just need to keep working hard.”

Guardiola believes Foden’s maturing this season has been clear for all to see. “When I arrived [at City] and he was 17, 18, he had it,” he said. “He lived to play football.

“When he started training, he was aggressive in the goal and dribbled but now he is more mature and understands defensively what he has to do — before it was not really good — and understands the games better.

“The most important thing everybody had in this audience today was that when he got the ball close to the box you had the feeling that something was going to happen. The feeling that he was aggressive and was trying to score, that’s why he’s becoming a really important player for us and for the national team.

“Did you see the three or four actions from Phil coming back to win the balls and recover? He’s a winning player and this is the mentality we still have. It surprises me because always you have a tendency to drop. We did it today but we did it against Luton as well and every single game. That defines our team.”

Ten Hag: Really small margins between us

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag believed that only “small margins” separated United from City on the day. Despite the home side having 27 shots to United’s three and enjoying 73.7 per cent possession, the Dutchman insisted that his team could have won the game.

When asked if the loss showed the gulf between them, Ten Hag replied: “No, I don’t think so, absolutely not. You can see we have many problems with injuries and still we had an opportunity. Really small margins.

“I will not say it was a tackle from Kyle Walker [in the build-up to City’s equaliser]. They both ran and Rashy confirmed to me there was contact and I have seen it back — was very soft. But when you are in a full-speed run and you get a little touch and then you are out of control.

“We could have scored the second goal in a debatable moment [but] we had the moment of the reckless action of the goalkeeper of City and after that attack we conceded. It’s not that big [a margin] and when we have everyone on board, we can be competitive.

“We showed in the Cup final against them when it was really close [losing 2-1, last May] but City, is in this moment, the best team in the world. Don’t forget this.”