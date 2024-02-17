Raheem Sterling stunned his former club as Chelsea earned a spirited 1-1 draw away to Manchester City in the Premier League's Saturday evening kickoff.

City may have dominated possession (71%), but Chelsea had more shots on target as both sides gave as good as they got in a pulsating affair.

Man City had all of the ball, but Chelsea had plenty of chances on the counter attack, and would perhaps feel that they could have scored a couple more if they had just got their bearings right in the final third.

City kept coming at them, but Chelsea were resilient at the back before eventually conceding at the hands of Rodri, who once again netted an important goal in the context of the season.

This result will be well received by Liverpool and Arsenal, who both got wins earlier in the day, but City will not be affected by their result, given their know-how in this part of the season. They will go a point behind first place if they win their game in hand and will feel they are still the favourites for the title, despite dropping points at home.

Story of the Match

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Conor Gallagher of Chelsea contends for the aerial ball with Ruben Dias of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea went into the game off the back of two consecutive wins, whereas City had not dropped a point since December 16th.

City went into the game as the clear favourites, given their record at this time of the season, and being able to start Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne together, something they haven’t been able to do much of late. With Mauricio Pochettino’s record of two wins in his last 13 during his managerial career against the hosts, it was widely expected that the Chelsea boss would suffer defeat once again at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, Pochettino famously knocked Man City out of the Champions League whilst with Tottenham Hotspur on their way to the 2019 final and he proved to give Guardiola another tough evening.

The visitors had a lot of success in the first half but often lacked the final ball, with Malo Gusto’s ball perhaps just slightly off as Nicolas Jackson couldn’t quite get his first touch right in the best chance of the early stages.

However, this soon changed. After a one-two with Cole Palmer on the right-hand side, Jackson found Sterling and the England international found a way to break the deadlock, cutting inside past Kyle Walker and comfortably slotting past Ederson, just as he did for many years in big games for City.

City turned up the gear after conceding, but Chelsea defender Axel Disasi would not let them in, firstly heading out a Phil Foden ball for a corner and then clearing at the back post from the resulting corner. He was there again in the box to deny Jeremy Doku after he caused a threat by virtue of a one-two with Rodri.

Persistence pays off

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Rodri of Manchester City (R) celebrates with teammate Manuel Akanji after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

City kept pushing in the second half, with chance after chance, Disasi once again a warrior at the back. However, the visitors almost stunned the home crowd again after Ederson made a brilliant double save.

Palmer found Gusto on the overlap, sending in a perfectly timed ball to Sterling, who was denied by Ederson before the Brazilian shot-stopper denied Ben Chilwell on the follow up.

This was not the end of Chelsea’s opportunities, with substitute Christopher Nkunku, who came on for Sterling, missing a great chance to double their lead, taking an age to get a shot away in the box. They continued to have success on the right-hand side.

Gallagher galloped forward and played the ball into Nkuku, who could not get his shot away quickly enough to cause any threat to Ederson. He was relieved by the offside flag.

The game was still dominated by City, despite Chelsea's threats from counterattacks and Haaland should have brought it level. A brilliant cross from De Bruyne was perfect, and it seemed all but certain that the Norwegian would convert the opportunity. However, he hit his effort over the bar, much to the shock of the home crowd.

Eventually City broke down Chelsea as once again Rodri showcased his importance to this team. The man who scored the winner against Inter Milan in the Champions League final was there to bring the side level in what could prove to be an important goal come May.

City broke forward and Bernardo Silva's cross missed Haaland, and it was instead struck by Kyle Walker. The effort was blocked, falling to Rodri. The Spaniard's effort took a cruel deflection off Trevor Chalobah, giving goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic no chance of saving it.

The drama did not end there, as City felt they should have had a penalty at the end, with VAR checking for a potential handball from youngster Levi Colwill. The check was over and no penalty was given as Chelsea held on for a draw to end the day in 10th place.

Player of the Match- Axel Disasi

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is challenged by Axel Disasi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans will have a lot to thank Disasi for in this game as if he was not on the pitch, it could have been a lot worse for the visitors.

Disasi was everywhere, a rock at the back. Everything that City tried, he was there to snuff out the danger.

It hasn't been the perfect first season at the club for the Frenchman, but this performance against the reigning champions has put everyone alert as to what this man has the potential to do in the Premier League.