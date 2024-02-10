Tension and frustration were both on the rise amongst the home crowd as the minutes ticked by in the second half. Manchester City were starting to force things as Everton defended valiantly and held their ground.

Dropping points at home to a team in the relegation places would have been viewed as both unexpected and a set-back for a side on a nine-game winning run in all competitions and with ambitions of claiming an historic fourth straight Premier League title.

But everything was set right again in City’s world by the usual protagonist. This was Erling Haaland’s third outing of a comeback after a stress fracture to his foot and yet despite a near two-month lay-off, his first goals since November were well taken and took him to 16 for the season.

Pep Guardiola’s pre-match quip that a degree from “Yale or Harvard” is not required to see how decisive his No 9 can be in these tight games was only enhanced by this latest intervention.

Haaland swiped in his first on 71 minutes after Everton failed to clear a corner and 14 minutes later he put the game beyond doubt after being set free by Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian’s arrival 57 minutes in could be pinpointed as the moment that tipped the balance.

A result that takes Guardiola’s team top — until, at least, Liverpool host Burnley later today — also extended Everton’s run to seven league games without victory.

Their dogged defending, with James Tarkowski and Jarred Branthwaite heavily involved, looked to be taking them towards a fourth consecutive draw, but Haaland had other ideas.

Story of the game

After a chorus of pre-match booing by both sets of supporters towards the Premier League — given both clubs’ common grievances — the pattern of play was quick to emerge with City’s passing triangles to the fore and Everton’s early touches of the ball being mainly clearances.

Getty: Darren Staples

Yet there was some sloppiness to the home team’s play, and intent from the visitors did come when Ben Godfrey challenged Ederson for the ball and the City goalkeeper requiring treatment before being able to continue.

Ederson should have been tested when Everton were offered further encouragement with Manuel Akanji’s poor pass being seized upon by Jack Harrison but Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s chipped pass-cum-shot was neither at goal nor a team-mate.

From then on, City upped the ante. And it was Jeremy Doku who had most joy down the left wing. He spun Godfrey in one instance after taking a lovely touch but his low cross was cut out by Branthwaite. Another cross from the Belgian winger was headed over by Haaland.

Everton were starting to get stretched and when Matheus Nunes’s run into the visitors’ box was picked out, Tarkowski had to be alert as the Portuguese international was set to tee up Haaland in front of goal. The Everton captain was again blocking from Haaland shortly afterwards.

Those moments of incision brought applause from Guardiola, but their infrequency also led the City manager to gee up his players at times from the touchline. City, for the first time in a while, ended the first half without a shot on target.

Sean Dyche, managing in the Premier League for the 300th time but doing so from the stands after collecting three yellow cards this season, will have taken much from his side’s first-half display.

The crowd were treated to a dancing dragon on the pitch at the break as part of Chinese New Year celebrations and, before long, Guardiola sent on his own fabled being in De Bruyne. City instantly had more craftiness but were still being frustrated by Everton’s rearguard.

Rodri taking aim from distance hinted at the hosts beginning to force things a little. Guardiola buried his head deep into his polar neck at that point but was celebrating a breakthrough only moments later.

Everton believed the awarding of a second successive corner to be incorrect but Phil Foden again curled in an inviting delivery. Ruben Dias headed the flighted ball downwards and Everton struggled to deal with it. It fell to Haaland at the back post and he slammed it past Jordan Pickford first time to ease the tension around the ground.

Haaland would put the contest to bed five minutes before regulation time had elapsed and it stemmed from an Everton attack. The ball was lost and City were quick to pounce with De Bruyne sending City’s No 9 through. Branthwaite was brushed aside and the ball placed beyond Pickford to cap another decisive display.

Player of the game: Erling Haaland

There was little against the City striker's name after a muted first-half display but, by the end, it was his name on everyone's lips after a decisive brace to continue City's winning run.

Haaland's 15th and 16th goals of the season proved the difference and ended Everton's spirited defensive showing.