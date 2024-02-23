Manchester United will be eager to get a win this weekend as they look to chase down the top four. Following Tottenham's 2-1 loss at home to Wolves, Man United are only a win away from being level with Spurs in fifth place.

With a 2-1 loss at Craven Cottage to Aston Villa, Fulham will want to bounce back. Prior to that game, The Cottagers were undefeated in their previous three.

The away side are comfortably above relegation and are nine points above Luton Town. It will take some hard work to push for a position in the top half as they currently sit 12th, just behind Wolves and Chelsea, but a victory could potentially close down the six-point gap.

In the reverse fixture this season, Man United snatched a 1-0 win, late on, thanks to a last-minute winner from captain Bruno Fernandes in added time.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games against Fulham (W13, D3), since a 3-0 away loss in December 2009.

Team News

A major blow for Man United as they have recently confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund has picked up a muscle injury and is expected to be out for two or three weeks.

He became the record holder of the youngest Premier League player to score in six consecutive matches after his brace against Luton Town, where they won 2-1.

England international, Luke Shaw, is set to miss up to three months due to a leg injury. The left-back has hopes to return just before the end of the season and be ready for the Euros in the summer.



Injuries in defence continue for Erik Ten-Hag as Tyrell Malacia is still yet to recover from his knee injury and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also miss the game.

Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, and Mason Mount add to the list of absences.

Star player, Joao Palhinha, is suspended for the fixture after reaching the yellow card limit of 10 for the season and will be a huge miss.

Marco Silva mentioned that Willian could be a doubt and will face a late fitness test as he needs to assess the Brazilian in training.

Raul Jimenez is out until the end of March with a thigh problem and is the only other player that Fulham will be missing from the squad.

On a more positive note, Kenny Tete should be available for selection as his calf injury is nothing serious and Armando Broja is expected to recover from a mild illness.

Likely lineups:

Man United

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony; Marcus Rashford.

Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney; Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harry Wilson; Rodrigo Muniz.

Key players:

Man United - Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford will be expected to lead the line for Man United for the upcoming fixture, with Man United hit with some bad luck. It is confirmed that Hojlund has picked up an injury and it seems that both teams are set to be without their best players.

The English winger has had his criticism over the last month, having people questioning his work ethic on and off the pitch. It is now up to him to prove them wrong as they will be relying on him to replace Hojlund's excellent goal-scoring record.

His preferred position to play is at left wing, but he has the qualities to adapt and fill in a number nine role. The 26-year-old has improved as of late, scoring three in his last six games, but will need to improve that tally upfront. He has played six times as a striker this season and got himself only one goal.

It seems likely that Garnacho will shift over to the left side, making way for Anthony, who should be brought in to play on the right side.

Fulham - Rodrigo Muniz

It seems like it will be a battle between both the strikers for either side coming into this game with 22-year-old, Rodrigo Muniz also finding the net recently.

Although he is not normally the first choice on Marco Silva's team sheet, the Brazilian has stepped up following Jimenez's injury. Muniz has only scored four goals this season, however, all of them have come within their last three games. More notably he managed to score two against Bournemouth.

The youngster joined Fulham back in the summer of 2021 from Flamengo for eight million euros and was loaned out to Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season, where he was not used much and scored two in 17.

It is going to be a tough match for the visiting side to come and get any points and will need their team to be at their best to put an end to Man United's win streak. If anyone is to score for them, it is Muniz.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

What time is kick off?

The game will begin at 15:00 BST, Saturday 24th February.

How can I watch?

This game will not be televised in the UK due to th 3PM blackout.