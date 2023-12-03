Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

The Citizens came from behind to beat RB Leipzig and secure top spot in their UEFA Champions League group during the week, whilst Tottenham Hotspur have had a full week of rest since they threw away a lead to lose at home to Aston Villa last Sunday.

A victory for Pep Guardiola's side will take them within a point of the leaders Arsenal, who held out to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates earlier today. An unexpected win for the visitors would take them level on points with City and potentially into second place, depending on the outcome of other results earlier in the day.

The visitors, Tottenham, have some serious injury problems, however Ange Postecoglou has claimed that they will "still have a go" when they travel to the Etihad on Sunday afernoon.

Team news:

Manchester City:

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that John Stones is “ready to start” when Tottenham visit the Etihad on Sunday.

Mateo Kovacic has returned to training, however fellow midfielder Matheus Nunes is expected to remain out.

Ederson is expected to replace Stefan Ortega in goal, whilst Kevin De Bruyne is the only long-term absentee.

Tottenham Hotspur:

Rodrigo Bentancur, who has only recently returned from a lengthy nine-month injury lay off, will again be missing in action after he was on the receiving end of a rotten tackle from Matty Cash last weekend.

Yves Bissouma has served his suspension and will be back in contention to start in midfield, however Cristian Romero is still unavailable as he serves the final game of his three match ban.

(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Richarlison was due to return to training on Saturday, but a place in the matchday squad is likely to come too soon for him.

Alfie Whiteman, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Sessegnon, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perišić all remain sidelined.

Likely lineups:

Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Højbjerg, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson.

Key players:

Kyle Walker

If Kyle Walker starts for City, he’ll be crucial to stopping Heung-Min Son, who is Tottenham’s top scorer and will lead the line on Sunday afternoon.

Walker’s pace will be key to thwarting the South Korean captain, who is the Lilywhites’ leading goalscorer and will most likely lead the line.

Emerson Royal and Ben Davies:

The full back duo are once again expected to start at centre back when Tottenham visit the Etihad for a mouthwatering clash.

They struggled last week in their attempts to deal with Ollie Watkins, who scored the winner in the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If Tottenham are to have a chance of getting a result, they’ll need the Brazilian and Welshman to shut out Erling Haaland, who has scored nine goals in fourteen goals.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time is kick off?

The match has been selected for live television coverage, and will therefore kick off in the later slot at 16:30 GMT.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be live on Sky Sports.