Becky Spencer was the hero for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City, as she saved two penalties to help the club progress into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Yet, the underdogs always believed according to Spencer, who thinks Tottenham can dream of glory in the FA Cup.

Spencer's comments came after Tottenham came from 1-0 down to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in the club's history. Mary Fowler opened the scoring for Gareth Taylor's side in the sixth minute before Bethany England equalised for Spurs in the 96th minute.

She capitalised on a mistake by Khiara Keating in dramatic circumstances. In the end, penalty misses from both Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly allowed Amy James-Turner to score the winning penalty.

Spurs are now just one match from the FA Cup final at Wembley.

On her penalty tactics

Spencer's two penalty saves place her firmly in the heroic status at Spurs. Under the highest pressure, she came out on top, saving two penalties from two of England's best players.

However, Spencer admitted that, despite researching their tactics, it was more of reacting to the penalties due to the quality of Man City.

“Usually I do watch what goes on, but Man City have got such great players. They go either side, so that was basically me just guessing which way they were going to go," she said.

“To be honest, we looked through the penalties and she [Kelly] went both sides. There’s no real disguise from her, so I just had to wait for what she did. I guess the right way and I was happy with that."

Spurs controlled large periods of the match at Brisbane Road. It seemed that it would be a similar result to previous matches against Man City until England's equaliser — and Spencer believed Spurs deserved the victory.

“We deserved to win the game. It shows how far we’ve come as a group. From minute one tonight, we were excellent. The pressure was there from us trying to create chances. We were doing it playing our style of play. There’s not many times a team can say they controlled a match against City," she stated.

“We were so in control for large parts of the game, it felt like we deserved the goal and I don’t think anyone stopped believing that we could go on and score [another]. Beth [England] is a great player and she believes until the last minute. For her to score that, I was really happy for her as well."

On Tottenham's style of play

Since Robert Vilahamn joined the club last summer, Spurs have changed their identity. Aggressive, high-pressing and expansive football is Vilahamn's dream — and they have rarely changed course.

Spencer suggested that the style of play they have implemented was key to the victory against Man City.

“We’ve got a good style of play, but it’s all about performances and how we’re doing it. Regardless of whether we’re 1-0 or 2-0 down, we’re still using our style of play. We’ve been banging on the door of the top teams for a while, so we deserved this result," the Jamaican said.

“We’ve always had a belief that we could do it. It’s crazy. Football moves so quickly. The next game is Leicester back in the league again. We’ve got to focus on what’s happening, enjoy this one and then, hopefully, get a good draw in the semi-finals."

However, it hasn't been plain sailing for Spencer. After a strong start to the season, she was dropped in favour of Barbora Votikova, yet the Jamaican returned to the team in recent weeks. Speaking to VAVEL, Spencer suggested that competition only helps the team.

“Barbora [Votikova] is a very good footballer. She’s brilliant and I think between us, we’ve had some really good performances in the league. I can hand on heart say I’ve had some inconsistent performances.

"I deserved to come out of the team, but when Robert put me back in the team, I was ready for it. It works both ways. The competition in the department is very high."