Manchester City closed the gap to Chelsea to three points in the Women's Super League after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Bunny Shaw continued her impressive goalscoring form against Spurs. She has given Spurs nightmares over the years in the WSL. The Jamaican scored two hat-tricks in her previous two matches against the Lilywhites and two goals in the game before that. She added to her tally at Brisbane Road, firing past Barbora Votikova at the near post 52 minutes in to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

It solidified their comfortable position at Brisbane Road, which started strongly just nine minutes in. They took the lead after Amy Turner guided Lauren Hemp's cross into her own net. The visitors celebrated by holding up Jill Roord's shirt on the touchline, who suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury on Wednesday.

Tottenham, who had won their past four matches in all competitions, were reliant on creating chances on the counter-attack. Yet they lacked fluidity with Grace Clinton and Celin Bizet continually shut down near the halfway line.

Robert Vilahamn's philosophy has worked against the teams in the lower depths of the WSL, but, against the 'Big Four', they struggle to implement their ideas consistently. Man City's controlled performance highlighted that. In total, they had just five shots against Gareth Taylor's side.

Story of the match

Tottenham made two changes from their 4-3 win against West Ham last week. Charli Grant and Amanda Nilden replaced Ashleigh Neville and Angharad James as full-backs. Haunted from the 7-0 defeat against Man City in November, Spurs had ambitions to continue their strong form.

Man City made just one change from their 5-1 win against Liverpool in the WSL last week as Filippa Angeldahl replaced Jill Roord.

In a fast start to the match, Man City dictated the tempo of the match as Alex Greenwood tested Barbora Votikova with a curling free-kick seven minutes in, but the Czech Republic international palmed the effort away to her right.

However, the goalkeeper couldn't stop the next shot in her direction as Man City took the lead with nine minutes on the clock. Hemp combined with Laura Coombs down the left flank and whipped a teasing cross into the six-yard box. Bunny Shaw lurked around to open the scoring, yet Turner did it for her as the Tottenham centre-back directed the cross into her own goal with her knee.

After the celebrations of togetherness with Roord's shirt, City remained controlled and assured in possession, continually looking like the more promising side.

However, Spurs - who have often been free-flowing in the final third this season - still looked to create chances on the break. Clinton elegantly skipped past Man City's midfield and found Martha Thomas with a well-weighted ball. The striker latched onto it but fired her shot over the bar.

Spurs continued to grow into the match after the initial onslaught at the start of the match. Epitomising Vilahamn's style of play, they flowed the ball from back to front in one particular move in the 30th minute. It ended with Thomas guiding an effort into the back of the net after latching onto Eveliina Summanen's precise through-ball, but she was judged to be narrowly offside.

Bunny Shaw has scored two hat-tricks against Spurs in as many games in previous matches — and she continued to showcase her presence at Brisbane Road. She guided a header six yards out directly at Votikova near the end of the first half, highlighting how she could not be left unmarked by Spurs again.

Yet she was left unmarked again — and Spurs were punished for it in the 52nd minute. On the halfway line, Clinton's through-ball was intercepted by Greenwood, who found Hemp in space in the final third. The winger strode forward, drew a handful of defenders out of position, and played in Shaw, who made no mistake with a powerful strike at Votikova's near post.

Man City's second goal frustrated the hosts, sucking hope out of them in the second half. Spurs were reliant on creating chances on the counter-attack against Man City's relentless press. Shuang Wang - who was making her debut - provided a spark when she came on.

In the 80th minute, she played Jessica Naz in behind the defence with a well-weighted through-ball. Naz latched onto the pass quickly before firing her shot high over the bar. Bethany England, who was anonymous for most of the game, also raced in behind, yet she fired a powerful shot directly at Khiara Keating.

As the full-time whistle blew, Spurs felt a sense of disappointment. Individual mistakes and lapses in concentration cost them at the start of each half, whilst - as Taylor huddled his squad around - Man City know they are capable of challenging Chelsea for WSL glory.

Up next, Spurs travel to Liverpool next Sunday whilst Man City host Leicester City in an attempt to continue their title charge.

Player of the match - Lauren Hemp

Hemp was at the heart of Man City's threat in the final third. She whipped in a teasing cross for the opening goal, which was eventually accidentally guided in by Spurs' centre-back, Turner.

She registered the assist for Man City's second goal in the second half as well. Hemp took Greenwood's path in her stride and found Shaw in the box with a well-weighted through-ball. The striker made no mistake, yet the move highlighted Hemp's importance to Man City.

The 23-year-old now has five goals and three assists in the WSL this season.