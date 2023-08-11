Australia 0-0 France: Penalties spell glory for host nation Australia

In a game that took 10 penalties to separate the two sides, it was glory for the hosts, Australia, who progress to the semi-finals after a fraught encounter against France.

Both teams had chances to take the advantage from open play but both teams matched each other well.

Maelle Lakrar had the pick of the chances for France inside the first twenty minutes. A ball in from Eugenie Le Sommer dropped just in front of the Montpellier defender but she could not get the contact to turn it into the empty net.

At the other end it was Mary Fowler with the best chance to put the hosts ahead. Receiving the ball in the centre of the box she was presented with an open goal but some last ditch heroics from Elisa De Almeida kept Les Bleues afloat.

After 120 minutes and 9 penalties it was Cortnee Vine who provided the moment of glory for Australia. Converting her penalty during sudden death, today she is the hero for the Matildas.

The hosts progress to their first ever World Cup semi-final whilst France will be left to rue missed chances.

Story of the match:

Australia named an unchanged side from that which earnt a 2-0 victory against Denmark in the round of 16.

Manager, Tony Gustavsson opted to stick with Emily van Egmond alongside Mary Fowler in his front two. Sam Kerr remained on the bench for the Matildas, an impact sub of dreams.

France, meanwhile, made just one change from the team that triumphed 4-0 against Morocco. Lakrar was chosen at right-back ahead of Chelsea's Eve Perisset.

France have early chances

Les Bleues set their store early with the first chance of the match was set free on the left Kadidiatou Diani to cross for Le Sommer. While she could not find the forward it was a sign of things to come.

The hosts were able to offer some threat in the opening exchanges. Katrina Gorry picked up the ball on the right and launched a speculative cross to the back post which just evaded the reach of Caitlin Foord.

It was France, however, who looked more threatening in the opening 20 minutes as the hosts struggled to contain Diani.

Alanna Kennedy nearly gifted France an opener in the first 10 minutes with a scuffed clearance that fell in the path of Diani. The Lyon forward took the ball in her stride but pulled her shot just wide of the target.

Australia were spared once more just minutes later. Wendie Renard headed down from a corner for Le Sommer to fire across goal. The ball came to a completely unmarked Lakrar who faced an open net but her touch could only send the ball looping over the bar.

Australia find momentum

The Matildas earnt their first corner on 23 minutes with Steph Catley driving the ball to the near post. France's attempts at a clearance looked unconvincing, spelling a period of pressure from the hosts.

They soon earnt a free-kick deep on the left. A looping delivery from Steph Catley floated into the centre of the box was hastily punched clear by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

It was a game in which both sides had their fair share of possession, momentum swinging throughout the game. Neither team could be said to have truly dominated.

Perhaps the best chance of the first-half came on 40 minutes as Katrina Gorry cut back from the backline. Her initial cross was blocked but van Egmond did well to recover the ball to square to Fowler.

Fowler looked almost ready to celebrate as she placed a shot on target, unmarked and with an open goal. Elisa De Almeida proved the saviour for Les Bleues, sliding in to clear off the line.

The Manchester City forward was presented with another opportunity just before the break. She found herself through one-on-one with Peyraud-Magnin but the French keeper had done well to close her down and smother the attempted chip.

Australia come out firing after the break

The hosts were on the front foot immediately after the break. Fowler with a surging run down the centre to win a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

Kennedy fired the set-piece straight at the wall to cause little probems for the French. Australia, however, had come out of the blocks with intent.

Just minutes later a wayward pass from Peyraud-Magnin rolled straight into the path of Fowler just outside the box. The forward could not make the chance pay, firing wide at the near post.

Just as it seemed the home support at Brisbane Stadium could not get any louder in... Enter Sam Kerr.

The Chelsea forward looked to make an instant impact after her entry in the 50th minute. Picking up the ball in the centre of the pitch, she tore away to square for Hayley Raso who fired over from just outside the box.

It was still all Matildas by the 60th minute, driven on by the crowd and the appearance of talismanic Kerr.

Once more Fowler was at the centre of action, picking up the ball in the centre of the box to drive a shot towards goal. The effort was staight at the keeper and France clung on to their clean sheet.

Whilst Kerr was a game-changing substitute from the hosts, Vicki Becho offered creativity off the bench for France.

Operating on the right, the first glimpse of her danger came on 70 minutes as she cut the ball back for Le Sommer. The veteran could not get her shot away in the box but Becho had shown her threat.

France match the intensity

The substitution was enough for France to regain a foothold having struggled to match Australia's intensity at the start of the half.

Chances continued to present themselves at both ends but neither could create a decisive moment to make the breakthrough.

The closing stages were fraught with chances as both teams looked to find the goal that would send them through to the semi-final.

Once more it was Becho who presented France with an opportunity, finding her way in behind on the right. She sent in a low cross to cause chaos in the box, ultimately halted by an offside call against Les Bleues.

Yet not the Kerr-inspired impetus of Australia, nor the creativity injected by Becho could separate these sides after 90 minutes. It was to be extra-time once more...

Australia out of steam?

The subsequent extra 30 minutes proved to offer much of the same. Both teams had chances but neither could find a moment to separate the two sides.

France looked to have their breakthrough on the 99th minute as Wendie Renard headed home from a corner. The goal would not stand, however, as Renard had pulled Foord down by her shirt to move clear.

At the other end, it was substitute Cortnee Vine looking to make the difference. Foord managed to get the better of De Almeida on the left before driving a cross in low for Vine who was reaching at the near-post but could only poke it wide.

It was France who looked the more likely to score, dominating periods of extra-time as Australia were forced to retreat into their own half.

France were almost the bearers of heartbreak once more when a cross came in from Grace Geyoro across the face of goal. It was only a last ditch clearance from Catley that saves an open net from presenting itself to the awaiting French forwards.

Nothing could separate the sides, however, and the fate of the home nation was to be settled by penalties...

Sudden death glory for the Matildas

With France holding the advantage of taking the first penalty, it was Selma Bacha who stepped up with the pressure first and could not convert.

Australia held the advantage before Catley saw her penalty saved by substitute keeper, Solene Durand.

Neither team faltered again until the fifth penalty which saw Perisset miss before Arnold squandered the opportunity to give the home nation victory.

Sudden death prolonged the agony for the anxious Australian fans in the stands with both teams keeping apace with the other. But the nerves proved worth it.

As Becho faltered for France, Vine had the opportunity to stake her claim as national hero. And stake her claim she did.

Finishing low to the right, Durand went the wrong way as Vine wheeled away in celebration. Brisbane Stadium erupted as the Matildas secured a spot in their first ever World Cup semi-final.

Player of the match: Mackenzie Arnold

The Australian keeper proved vital for her side throughout the match, pulling off a number of critical saves to keep the home nation level.

But where else is a goalkeeper more important than in a penalty shootout?

Saving three penalties in total, including a finger tip stop to deny Perisset and the crucial penalty from Kenza Dali in sudden death to allow Vine to win it.

Despite missing her own, Arnold emerged the hero of her home nation assisting Australia to progress to the semi-finals.