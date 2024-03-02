Manchester City secured a 2-1 victory over Everton to move top of the Women's Super League with Bunny Shaw and Lauren Hemp finding the back of the net. Everton's Hanna Bennison entertained with her postage stamp goal but it was the hosts who walked away victorious with three more points.

Manchester City have had an outstanding season. After missing out on a Champions League qualifying spot, finishing fourth in the 2022/23 WSL, City have dominated the league, ensuring wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and local rivals, Manchester United.

Poised second in the table ahead of the clash, the in-form side looked a tidy outfit against a struggling Everton. Financial woes and injuries have struck down Everton this season, scrambling 14 points this season, just three places from the relegation zone.

There were no changes to Gareth Taylor’s side following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea, Bunny Shaw scoring her 14th league goal this season to secure the win.

However, illness struck overnight in the Everton camp, forcing Megan Finnigan to withdraw, and Hannah Bennison coming into the XI.

Story of the Game

Possession was dominated by the hosts from the off with Japanese midfielder, Yui Hasegawa sending in a viable attempt from outside the box, early on. Everton’s defence were forcibly kept occupied as City’s attack looked to build up pressure.

Finding herself in the centre of the box, Bunny Shaw converted to send the hosts 1-0 up after only 15 minutes. Courtney Brosnan was busy between the sticks with Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly coming close to doubling their lead in the following minutes.

Play became staler as the half progressed, City orchestrating the game but Everton simultaneously becoming more organised. The gap between the top and the bottom of the table became evermore clear as Everton struggled to compete with City's quality. The visitors had some last grasp chances at an equaliser but the first half finished with City 1-0 in front.

Second Half

Italian forward, Martina Piemonte was substituted on for Rikke Madsen at halftime, re-energising Everton up front. Piemonte had an immediate impact, heading the ball towards the net in an optimal chance, Khiara Keating being put under pressure for the first time in the game.

The momentum did not last as Lauren Hemp struck powerfully into the bottom corner, passing a diving Brosnan to double their lead.

A previously uninspired Everton had their fortunes drastically shifted as Hanna Bennison rocketed the ball past Keating into the top corner from 20 yards out. Demonstrating her value after starting on the bench against West Ham, Bennison’s moment of magic, assisted by Arsenal loanee Kathrine Kühl, helped to reignite Everton’s fire.

Despite Aurora Galli’s efforts in the midfield, Everton manager, Brian Sørensen brought the Italian off after 70 minutes for 22-year-old Emma Bissell. Gareth Taylor followed suit, taking Chloe Kelly off for Australia's Mary Fowler.

Frustrated by City’s assured defence, the visitors became increasingly physical and ruthless across the pitch. In the dying minutes of the game, Fowler attempted to increase City’s tally, ultimately only finding the boarding behind the goal.

With chances not capitalised off in injury time, the match concluded 2-1, Man City overtaking Chelsea to sit first in the WSL. Dominating possession and registering ten shots on target, City could and should have converted more.

Player of the Match – Lauren Hemp

Scoring a spectacular goal and consistently piling pressure on Everton, Lauren Hemp would be in contention for Player of the Match. Operating rapidly down the wing, as usual, Hemp was relentless in attack and created ample opportunities for goals. Although at times she could have been more clinical, Hemp enabled City to control the game and finish with three points.