Tottenham Hotspur reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in the club's history after beating Manchester City 4-3 on penalties.

A sixth-minute deflected strike from Mary Fowler opened the scoring, but Bethany England equalised for Spurs in the 96th minute after capitalising on a defensive mishap. Spurs then won 4-3 on penalties to advance into the final four in one of the biggest matches in the club's history.

Man City's opening goal through Fowler symbolised the previous matches against the two sides, taking advantage of a deflection to take the lead.

The 21-year-old drove forward in the central space left by Spurs' defence before her powerful shot deflected past Becky Spencer. Their opening goal foreshadowed a crucial win for Gareth Taylor's side. Spurs pressured Man City throughout — and they were finally rewarded for it in the dying seconds.

Khiara Keating and Laia Aleixandri failed to communicate with one another as they tried to clear their lines, gifting an open goal to England to send the match to extra time. The extra 30 minutes failed to separate the two sides, despite two close efforts from Chloe Kelly. A winning penalty from Amy James-Turner sent the Spurs fans into jubiliance.

There were more promising signs for Tottenham once again against a major WSL team. Robert Vilahamn's tactical philosophy has been clear ever since he joined Spurs last summer.

High-pressing, expansive and aggressive football has been etched onto the team's identity this season — and they replicated that against Man City. It was their best performance against them and they deserved victory.

Story of the match

Tottenham originally named just one change from the North London Derby team last week. Olga Ahtinen replaced Kit Graham in midfield, yet Luana Bühler replaced Molly Bartrip minutes before kick-off due to illness.

Meanwhile, Man City made two changes. Fowler and Filippa Angeldahl replaced Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs as Taylor's side looked to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Chelsea in the Continental Cup.

Tottenham have always had an uphill battle against Man City this season — and their FA Cup quarter-final told the same story just six minutes in. Fowler went on a driving run from the middle of the park for the visitors before earning her luck in the form of a deflection. Amy James-Turner's foot guided the Australian's shot past Spencer.

The 21-year-old nearly doubled her tally 10 minutes later with a volley directed into the ground, but - on this occasion - Spencer stood firm. Spurs continued to work their way into trouble when playing out from the back, losing possession of the ball and lacking composure. On one occasion, Ashleigh Neville nearly scored a remarkable own goal, only for Spencer's diving save to her left to stop it.

Yet they looked promising on the counter-attack. Jessica Naz, who rotated on the wings with Celin Bizet, provided Spurs with a presence out wide, but their chances were consistently shut down in the final third. Naz beat the offside trap in one smart move, only to be denied by the out-rushing Khiara Keating.

The hosts' momentum in the match only grew until the end of the first half, which showcased how, just like previous matches between these teams at Brisbane Road, it was a tight match.

The second half showcased Spurs' intent to try and find an equaliser once more. Naz acted as the hosts' key player on the flank, utilising her pace and trickery to cause problems. They had to still be wary of Man City though, with Bunny Shaw surprisingly missing a header from six yards out in the 54th minute after latching onto Leila Ouahabi's out-swinging cross.

The Jamaican should have scored again in the 68th minute, but her out-reaching leg could only guide the ball directly at Spencer.

With 15 minutes remaining, England replaced Martha Thomas in a last-ditch effort from Spurs to find an equaliser. It provided fresh legs in attack — and the club captain should have scored with five minutes remaining. The striker found space in the final third but fired her shot over the bar.

On form and on confidence, England would have scored, with her miss epitomising her struggles this season. Rosella Ayane also came close to equalising, only for her shot to be blocked by teammate Grace Clinton.

However, just as the match seemed to be ending, Tottenham equalised in the final minute. Keating and Aleixandri failed to communicate with one another as they cleared their lines, gifting an open goal to England to send the match to extra time.

As is often the case in the extra 30 minutes, it lacked intensity and very few clear-cut chances. Substitute Matilda Vinberg came close for Spurs with a promising effort at the end of the first period, whilst Spencer produced a stunning save to deny Kelly with a curling shot from the edge of the box. The English winger rattled the crossbar with a free-kick moments later, yet they were unable to break through.

England also came close for Spurs with a header over the bar, but penalties proved to be the only answer. Man City missed their first two penalties through Alex Greenwood and Kelly, and - after a run of several consecutive penalties - Amy James-Turner scored the winning penalty to send the home fans jubilant.

Up next, Tottenham host Leicester City in the WSL next weekend, whilst Man City travel to Brighton.

Player of the Match - Mary Fowler

Man City were not at their best against Spurs — and it was potentially a result of fatigue from their match against Chelsea. Yet, Fowler - who came into the starting 11 - proved crucial.

The 21-year-old scored the opening goal of the match with a driving run and a fortunate finish. However, alongside that, she proved to be a focal point for Man City in the final third. It was an impressive well-rounded performance from the Australian, even if she was on the losing end.