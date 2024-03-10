Gareth Taylor stated Manchester City's focus is now fully on the Women's Super League title race after they were knocked out of the Women's FA Cup by Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City lost 4-3 on penalties, with both Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly missing their spot kicks. It came after Mary Fowler gave the visitors the lead in the sixth minute before Bethany England equalised for Spurs in the dying seconds of the match.

The result caps off a disappointing week for Man City, which has seen them knocked out of the Continental Cup by Chelsea and now the FA Cup. Yet, now their attention is fully on the WSL until the end of the season.

"It makes it easy because we've got one competition to focus on. I said that to the players because that has to be our ambition. We have to work tremendously hard to win it, as we know. We are in there. We need to dust ourselves down and get ready for the next challenge," Taylor said post-match.

Taylor 'disappointed' with City's performance

After winning all three previous matches against Tottenham this season by an aggregate scoreline of 10-0, it was expected that Man City would win again.

That seemed to be the case when Fowler gave them the lead, yet they struggled to ever control the match after the opening 30 minutes.

"Really disappointed. We started the game really well. We scored a goal and thought, if we kept doing these kinds of things, we would have a comfortable afternoon, but - in the second half - we couldn't patch anything together," Taylor stated.

"The game, I wouldn't say slipped away from [us], but we weren't ourselves and we didn't do the things we normally do so well.

"In the recent period, when we've not been quite there, we've seen matches out, but we weren't able to do it. In the dying seconds, we obviously made an error, then it's really tough for the players mentally. They probably felt it was going to be extra time and that we weren't at our best in front of goal."

"We made some changes to the starting 11 and we changed from the sidelines as well, but we just couldn't really get that spark today. I thought there were some really good performances in there. Laia Aleixandri, Alex Greenwood, Khiara Keating and Yui Hasegawa were their normal selves, but everyone else was off."

Unlike in previous instances, this wasn't a case of a 'smash and grab' from Spurs. They deserved victory, which Taylor agreed with.

"It's a frustrating one, but I didn't really feel we deserved it. I don't ever really say that about our group, but we had a similar stage last season against Aston Villa. A similar exit in extra time. I was saying similar things that night that we probably didn't deserve it."

On individual performances

Fowler has struggled to gain momentum with Man City this season. In 14 WSL matches, she has registered just two assists with zero goals.

Against Spurs, she opened the scoring with an impressive driving run and a deflected shot, yet Taylor thinks she could have done more at Brisbane Road.

"Mary started a lot at the beginning of the season and I think she's got the ability to do a lot more. I would probably say that about today's performance," he said.

"She started it well and it's hard when you're one of the attacking players when we're not at our best. It's difficult to play in those types of circumstances when we're not clean enough with the ball or taking care of possession at the top end of the pitch."

Taylor also focused on Keating, who made a costly mistake to gift Spurs an equaliser in the 96th minute, yet her manager was still pleased with her performance.

"She's going to be disappointed, but she's been fantastic. She was pretty good today. One slight mix-up at the back gives them an opportunity. No blame [to her]. We win, lose or draw as a team."

The mistake in the 96th minute sent the match to extra time, which the 51-year-old believes only made Man City's challenge harder due to the atmosphere of the home fans.

"It's the toughest thing to play against. The crowd get up and you start to go into that mindset, particularly when you knew the game was going to be finalised today with extra time or penalties," he suggested.

"We tried in extra time. It was open and a bit like a basketball match with both teams. They were really direct and had half-chances. We only really created moments. Nothing more than that."