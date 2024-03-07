Chelsea secured their place in the Continental Cup Final after a 1-0 victory away at Manchester City. Lauren James provided the only goal of the game, with the 90 minutes playing out as a tough tug of war between the two sides.

Both teams lacked clinical quality but Chelsea's early lead saw the visitors keep all four possible trophies in sight this season.

Battling it out for the top spot in the Barclays Women's Super League, Manchester City and Chelsea's focus was a place in the Continental Cup Final. Taking place at the end of the month, the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, will host this year's final with Arsenal, the defending champions, having secured their place already.

Due to Champions League commitments, Chelsea did not enter the competition until the quarterfinals, beating Sunderland 5-0 to reach the semi-final. Manchester City, on the other hand, topped Group B and secured a 1-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinal.

The hosts stayed consistent with their starting XI from the quarterfinals with Kerstin Casparij coming in for Filippa Angeldahl being their only change.

The visitors, however, made significant changes from their XI against Sunderland. Hannah Hampton, Melanie Leupolz, Jess Carter, Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Niamh Charles and Mayra Ramirez all started.

Story of the Game

The opening minutes of play were kept on the edge of City’s penalty area, with Khiara Keating, dictating play from the back. Gareth Taylor’s side were quick to press with Bunny Shaw hitting the netting early on, and Chelsea goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton looking nervy.

Chelsea did not appear to attack imminently but took their chances, capitalising off city’s errors. Gaining possession, Colombian striker, Ramirez, threaded the ball through to Lauren James who slotted home the opening goal.

The hosts looked flustered as Ramirez almost made it two, City’s Laia Aleixandri losing possession a mere few yards from the goal. The ball was put wide, but Chelsea looked evermore in control.

For many parts of the first half, Jess Park struggled in the midfield against Chelsea’s experienced plethora of players, one of her first experiences in such a high-stakes clash. Having stepped up in the absence of Jill Roord, who is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, Park has generally impressed. Jenela Čanković, Guro Reiten and Melanie Leupolz proved a challenge for the 22-year-old but it did not prevent her fearless and zealous attack.

Ramirez was forced to withdraw through injury after 35 minutes; Chelsea were cautious to risk such a crucial player given their busy schedule involving Champions League football. The homegrown Aggie Beever-Jones took her place, determined to take her childhood club to a cup final.

Chelsea were awarded consecutive corners deep into the first half, the inaugural hitting the side netting and the second, safely taken by Keating – the visitors showing weakness in their set pieces.

The first half concluded with Chelsea 1-0 up and City getting close to an equaliser in the dying minutes.

Second Half

Trying to rectify the score early into the second half, Chloe Kelly delivered from inside the box, registering a shot on target. Shaw followed suit with Hampton ensuring the save, the rebound however, fell to Hemp who ultimately only managed to send it over the bar.

An equaliser was close once again as Park crossed to Hemp who attempted to slot it in the net; Hampton eventually managed to scramble a save. Reiten soon went down with a brief injury providing both sides with a moment to galvanise ahead of crucial 30 minutes.

Emma Hayes was the first to make changes after 60 minutes, Reiten departed for Swedish midfielder, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Play became more end to end with both sides accumulating opportunities to carry to game away.

Shaw has another shot on target but Gareth Taylor saw the need for change, bringing Mary Fowler into the attack in place of Leila Ouahabi with just over 15 minutes remaining. As the final whistle crept closer, Taylor was inclined to make another change, as Laura Coombs left the field for Filippa Angeldahl to provide some needed inspiration.

In the final minute of normal time, City were awarded a free kick, just outside the box. Kelly hit hard and low but Hampton, who had been kept busy between the sticks, prevented the equaliser.

Within injury time, City received another free-kick opportunity on the edge of the box. Kelly’s shot was deflected over the goal but was sent out for a corner. Play descended into chaos, with shot after shot being blocked by every Chelsea player in the box. There were cries for a penalty for City but time was up for the hosts who’s Conti Cup hopes had disappeared.

The final whistle blew, with the strong Chelsea away support bellowing their delight. City fought, even in the dying seconds, but it was Emma Hayes’ side who reached yet another final.