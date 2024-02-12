Chelsea overcame a dull first half performance showing as they came from behind to win 1-3 at Selhurst Park.

Goals from ex-Crystal Palace loanee, Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez mean the Blues continue their winning streak against Crystal Palace now up to 14 wins.

Here are the player ratings from the contest at Selhurst Park..

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson: 5/10

The former Manchester United shot stopper couldn't have really done much more for any of the three goals conceded. He wasn't helped that he had a defender blocking his sight for Gallagher's second goal.

Embed from Getty Images

Daniel Munoz: 5/10

Munoz picked up a booking and failed to be much of an attacking threat down the right flank.

Joachim Andersen: 6/10

There was admittedly a little more to be expected from the Danish centre-back on the ball when Palace were presented with opportunities to get forward in-transition. Otherwise, he wasn't majorly at fault for any of the goals conceded.

Embed from Getty Images

Chris Richards: 6/10

The American recorded 12 clearances, seven of which were headed. However, he struggled to really bail his side out when the pressure was on.

Tyrick Mitchell: 5/10

The homegrown Palace man handled Noni Madueke relatively well when defending one-on-one but didn't really catch the eye on the ball going forward. That said, Palace were without the ball for large parts of the game.

Adam Wharton: 7/10

In what was his first Premier League start since joining the club from Blackburn Rovers for £20m, he didn't look out of place against a £200m midfield. The youngster recorded the most tackles (six) and most duels won (nine). Promising.

Jefferson Lerma: 7/10

The Colombian showed brilliant technique for his goal to give Hodgson's side the lead. He also made his presence felt aerially and closed down Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo consistently well.

Embed from Getty Images

Will Hughes: 7/10

Hughes was debatably the host's MOTM as he was able to get into little pockets of space whether it be behind Chelsea's midfield or down the flanks. He created the most chances (four) of any player throughout the game.

Jordan Ayew: 5/10

The Eagles striker could've done better against Ben Chilwell, who was vulnerable at times. It was another performance where he wasn't able to show himself as the forefront of Palace's attack which was without talismans Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Jean-Philippe Mateta: 5/10

The former Mainz man was another one of Palace's players who struggled to get involved. He recorded the least touches (29) of any outfield player. While he did well to get past Disasi, he was otherwise non-existent.

Matheus Franca: 6/10

Franca was a bright spark on the ball - as his quality in driving into space actually led to a shot which was straight into hands of Petrovic. The Brazilian found it hard to make an impact afterwards but definitely bookmarked himself as one to keep an eye on for Palace fans.

Embed from Getty Images

Substitutes

Naouirou Ahamada (79' for Hughes): 6/10

Came on but another who didn't manage to get on the ball as much as the French midfielder would've liked.

Odsonne Edouard (84' for Franca): N/A

Djordje Petrovic: 6/10

The Serbian who has impressed since coming in, couldn't have done much more from what was a brilliant strike from Jefferson Lerma. His distribution was again, decent.

Ben Chilwell: 5/10

Sloppy. Weak. Vulnerable. Roy Hodgson had clearly flagged Ben Chilwell as the area to exploit in the first half as all attacks from Palace were coming down Chelsea's left side.

Embed from Getty Images

Thiago Silva: 5/10

It would be harsh to blame Silva for the overall build-up play in first half, but he was spending far too much time on the ball as well as often slowing down the play not allowing any rhythm to be built.

Axel Disasi: 6/10

Disasi picked up a booking for his celebrations late on, yet his overall performance from the Frenchman was solid. It might've been expected considering Palace's lack of attacking threat.

Embed from Getty Images

Malo Gusto: 8/10

Gusto was a good shout for MOTM in what was a stellar performance from the 20 year-old fullback. He was solid in defence as he showed to be no pushover one-on-one and displayed his attacking qualities - linking up well as he provided the assist for Gallagher's first.

Enzo Fernandez: 7/10

There were a few mishit passes in the first half and at times he looked off the pace, but slowly Enzo started to grow into the game. He displayed continuous switches of play and recorded the most passes (109) in the match. Of course, he topped it all off with a calm and composed finish to cement the three points.

Embed from Getty Images

Moises Caicedo: 6/10

One of many Chelsea players who struggled in the first half. Often overrun albeit too much responsibility on the Ecuadorian who isn't naturally a defensive-midfielder.

Nicolas Jackson: 5/10

Jackson didn't manage to repeat his fine performance against Aston Villa. He failed to get on the ball in dangerous areas.

Conor Gallagher: 9/10

What better night to prove yourself yet again, than against one of your former clubs? The England man bagged twice, with both being wonderful finishes. He's been crucial to Pochettino so far this season amidst all the money spent and will likely continue to be.

Embed from Getty Images

Noni Madueke: 5/10

Madueke failed to make the same impact he did against Aston Villa previously. This time he often found himself running into no man's land on the ball. Plus, he was at fault in the lead-up to Lerma's goal where he should've cleared his lines.

Cole Palmer: 8/10

Palmer admittedly struggled in the false-nine role in the first half but after the tactical switch made by Pochettino to come out to the right in second, he much benefitted the team's dynamic down that side. He grabbed two assists and could've had more.

Embed from Getty Images

Substitutes

Christopher Nkunku (46' for Madueke): 6/10

Nkunku nearly managed to get through on goal but otherwise didn't manage to create much damage when coming on in the second half.

Levi Colwill (61' for Silva): 6/10

Few nice and sharp passes when he had come on. Otherwise not involved much in build-up second half as all action was stemming from Chelsea's midfield.

Raheem Sterling (79' for Jackson): 5/10

Could've and probably should've done better when presented a chance in the box which resulted in the experienced international taking an extra touch and killing any potential of a goal.

Alfie Gilchrist (84' for Malo Gusto): N/A

Embed from Getty Images