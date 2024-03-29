Chelsea will look to pick up the three points at Stamford Bridge, which could take them only a point behind West Ham who occupy the last European place.

Before the international break, Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final after defeating Leicester City 4-2 after two late goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke. In their last league game, they took down Newcastle United 3-2, a win that sees them sit 11th in the table on 39 points. Overall, Chelsea have found form in the last few months, only losing once in their last eight games.

On the other hand, Burnley have only won once since the new year, this result coming in their last game when they took down relegation rivals Brentford 2-1. An early penalty from Jacob Bruun Larsen gave Burnley the lead that day before David Datro Fofana secured the three points in the second half.

With Nottingham Forest’s recent points deduction, Burnley are now only five points away from safety. With nine games left, it will be important for the Clarets to pick up points this weekend if they are to have any hope of staying in the Premier League next season.

Team News

Chelsea

During the international break, Mauricio Pochettino announced that summer signing Romeo Lavia will miss the remainder of the season with the Belgian only making one appearance this season.

He has also confirmed they will be without the services of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Ben Chilwell will also be a doubt for the Blues after picking up a knock in England's 2-2 draw with Belgium on Tuesday.

B en Chilwell in England's 2-2 draw with Belgium (Photo by Alex Livesey/ Getty Images)

Burnley

The most notable absence for Burnley will be David Datro Fofana, who has been a source of goals for the Clarets in recent weeks. He is unavailable due to being on loan from Chelsea so cannot play against his parent club.

Lyle Foster returned from injury in their last game against Brentford and will likely be the most suitable replacement up front for Vincent Kompany’s side.

L yle Foster in Burnley's 2-1 win over Brentford (Photo by Visionhaus/ Getty Images)

However, Burnley still have a considerable amount of players who will miss the game through injury, including Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond.

Predicted Line Ups

Chelsea:

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Cucerella; Fernández, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Burnley:

Muric; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen; Foster, Odobert

Key Players

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

C ole Palmer after scoring for Chelsea in their 3-2 win over Newcastle (Photo by Alex Pantling/ Getty Images)

Since joining in the summer, Palmer has played a key role for Chelsea reaching the Carabao Cup final and an FA Cup semi-final. Having played as both an attacking midfielder and out on the wing, Palmer has got 16 goals and 12 assists so far this season and will look to add to that this weekend. He will look to test Burnley’s defence and be the difference that will get Chelsea the three points.

Burnley - Arijanet Muric

A rijanet Muric in goal for Burnley against Brentford (Photo by Visionhaus/ Getty Images)

Since helping Burnley to win the Championship last season, Muric has played backup to summer signing James Trafford. However, after making his first start of the season in Burnley’s win against Brentford, Muric has given Vincent Kompany a selection headache going into this weekend's game. Muric started in both of Kosovo’s games during the international break and will hope his successes will continue at the weekend if he starts against Chelsea.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Stamford Bridge, Chelsea

When time is kick-off?

Saturday 30th March, 15:00 GMT

How can I watch?

The match will not be shown on television, however you will be able to listen to it on both the Chelsea and Burnley official websites.