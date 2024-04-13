Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham "lacked conviction" following defeat at Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur failed to capitalize on their game in hand against Aston Villa, suffering a 4-0 defeat away at Newcastle this lunchtime.

A brace from Alexander Isak and goals from Anthony Gordon & Fabian Schar means Tottenham Hotspur have now dropped out of the top four on goal difference, with Villa set to face Arsenal tomorrow afternoon.

Despite enjoying 73% possession of the football, the Lilywhites were only able to register two shots on target. In contrast, Newcastle's frontline proved clinical and perhaps could have scored five or six.

Ange Postecoglou explained how he believed his side "lacked a little bit of conviction today throughout a lot of things", after Spurs once again slumped to heavy defeat on Tyneside.

Failed to get a hold of the game

Tottenham never really looked like they had a hold of the contest from minute one. Despite controlling the majority of possession, they failed to attack with any real intent, unlike in recent weeks.

The Spurs boss admitted "Newcastle were good. We just didn't really get a grip of the game. It felt like we let Newcastle dictate how the game was played"

Newcastle's two quick fire goals effectively ended the game in the first half, leaving Spurs struggling to generate momentum thereafter. Ange Postecoglou was asked whether the two early strikes ultimately made the difference. He replied:

"I thought even before that we lacked a little bit of conviction today throughout a lot of things. They can hurt you particularly in transition and they did that today."

Rare individual mistakes from Tottenham's backline ultimately cost Spurs the game. Allowing Newcastle to score twice within a matter of minutes is particularly damaging away from home and could prove costly to Tottenham's hopes for a top-four finish by the end of the season.

Bouncing Back

With Tottenham's next game against Arsenal perhaps being the biggest of their season, it presents the perfect opportunity for Spurs to bounce back. Furthermore, the weight of the fixture adds pressure, with both sides desperately needing a win.

When asked about the result and bouncing back, Postecoglou said:

"There's no point sitting around feeling sorry for yourself. There's another game in two weeks. We've just got to get ready for that. It's not the first time it's happened to us and it won't be the last. It's part of our growth. Sometimes that growth is painful. That's part of it and you've just got to embrace it, use it and get ready for the next challenge".

He went onto add:

"You've got no choice. You can't sit there and feel sorry for yourself, it's not the nature of what we do. There's some lessons in there, we've got to take them and look ahead."

In respect, this isn't the first time this season Tottenham have had to bounce back from a heavy defeat, and when they do, they do it well.

Postecoglou's philosophy is bound to take time, and it is certainly part of a side's growth to have a few off days a season. However, at this stage of the campaign, bumps in the road won't secure Tottenham Champions League football next season.